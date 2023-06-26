Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro have prices, sheet with 144Hz AMOLED CrystalRes screen and more leaked details

Update (06/26/2023) – EB
About a month ago we saw reports saying that the Xiaomi 13T Pro could be launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 Plus chip and today Twitter tipster Snoopy Tech is completing the top of the line data sheet with more information.
Let’s start with the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which has an AMOLED CrystalRes screen with 144Hz, up to 12 GB of RAM and a powerful set of cameras developed in partnership with Leica to ensure greater color accuracy.
Xiaomi 13T Pro
144Hz CrystalRes AMOLED Display
“Leading 4nm SoC”
5000mAh w 120W
Leica camera
12 GB RAM
512GB Storage
Meadow Green
MIUI 14
September 1st release
£799
— SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 26, 2023
O leaker it also informs that the internal storage will be 512 GB and the battery will be 5,000mAh with 120W fast charging, probably via USB-C, as the sheet does not mention wireless charging via Qi.
The device’s chipset is not mentioned, but the tipster says it will be based on 4nm lithography, which matches the Dimensity 9200 Plus, the same chip present in the Vivo X90S announced today.
Speaking now of the Xiaomi 13T, it is expected to have a technical sheet similar to the Xiaomi 13T Pro with the same AMOLED CrystalRes screen with 144Hz, possibly the same chipset and 5,000mAh battery, but here with 67W charging.
Xiaomi 13T
144Hz CrystalRes AMOLED display
“Flagship 4nm SoC”
5000mAh w 67W
Leica camera
8 GB RAM
256 GB Storage
black
MIUI 14
September 1st release
£599
Both (13T and Pro) have chargers included.
— SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 26, 2023
The RAM should be 8 GB while the storage should be 256 GB. The cameras are expected to be different, but this model should also have Leica calibration to ensure good results. It is said that the system will be MIUI 14, which is already in development by Xiaomi.
The informant also says that the Xiaomi 13T line should be launched on September 1st with the following prices:
- Xiaomi 13T Pro: £799 (~BRL 4,842.42)
- Xiaomi 13T: £599 (~R$ 3,631.68)
For comparison purposes, the Xiaomi 13 arrived in Europe in February for 999 euros, equivalent to R$ 5.4 thousand in direct conversion, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched for 1,299 euros (~R$ 7 thousand) in the “Old Continent”, meaning the new models should be more affordable if Snoopy Tech is correct.
Original article (05/26/2023)
Xiaomi 13T Pro may be launched with Dimensity 9200 Plus processor, says rumor
The Xiaomi 13T Pro could be released soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus processor. The information began to circulate this Friday on several channels specializing in Xiaomi.
According to sources that have access to the Chinese plans, Xiaomi intends to expand its partnership with MediaTek. Therefore, launching a smartphone with the Taiwanese’s most powerful chipset is expected.
The Xiaomi Civi 3 was the first Android device to feature the Dimensity 8200 Ultra and this is the greatest example that the manufacturer has sought to approach MediaTek.
As for the other specifications of the Xiaomi 13T Pro, it must be remembered that we are talking about a top-of-the-line smartphone. Therefore, it must have an AMOLED screen with a resolution of up to 2K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Like the other members of the Xiaomi 13 line, the 13T Pro model should also have a 50 MP main camera, but without Leica certification. Still, the other sensors are ultrawide and macro.
Finally, the device will have a battery of around 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging at 100W, in addition to Android 13 as the operating system running under MIUI 14.
As usual, Xiaomi has yet to comment on the leak. Therefore, we emphasize that everything should be considered just another market rumor.
Looking forward to Xiaomi’s upcoming releases? Have you enjoyed the partnership with MediaTek? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.