Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro have prices, sheet with 144Hz AMOLED CrystalRes screen and more leaked details

Update (06/26/2023) – EB

About a month ago we saw reports saying that the Xiaomi 13T Pro could be launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 Plus chip and today Twitter tipster Snoopy Tech is completing the top of the line data sheet with more information.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Let’s start with the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which has an AMOLED CrystalRes screen with 144Hz, up to 12 GB of RAM and a powerful set of cameras developed in partnership with Leica to ensure greater color accuracy.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

144Hz CrystalRes AMOLED Display

“Leading 4nm SoC”

5000mAh w 120W

Leica camera

12 GB RAM

512GB Storage

Meadow Green

MIUI 14

September 1st release

O leaker it also informs that the internal storage will be 512 GB and the battery will be 5,000mAh with 120W fast charging, probably via USB-C, as the sheet does not mention wireless charging via Qi. The device’s chipset is not mentioned, but the tipster says it will be based on 4nm lithography, which matches the Dimensity 9200 Plus, the same chip present in the Vivo X90S announced today.

Xiaomi 13T

Speaking now of the Xiaomi 13T, it is expected to have a technical sheet similar to the Xiaomi 13T Pro with the same AMOLED CrystalRes screen with 144Hz, possibly the same chipset and 5,000mAh battery, but here with 67W charging.

Xiaomi 13T

144Hz CrystalRes AMOLED display

“Flagship 4nm SoC”

5000mAh w 67W

Leica camera

8 GB RAM

256 GB Storage

black

MIUI 14

September 1st release

£599

The RAM should be 8 GB while the storage should be 256 GB. The cameras are expected to be different, but this model should also have Leica calibration to ensure good results. It is said that the system will be MIUI 14, which is already in development by Xiaomi.

Possible release date and pricing

The informant also says that the Xiaomi 13T line should be launched on September 1st with the following prices: Xiaomi 13T Pro : £799 (~BRL 4,842.42)

: £799 (~BRL 4,842.42) Xiaomi 13T: £599 (~R$ 3,631.68) For comparison purposes, the Xiaomi 13 arrived in Europe in February for 999 euros, equivalent to R$ 5.4 thousand in direct conversion, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched for 1,299 euros (~R$ 7 thousand) in the "Old Continent", meaning the new models should be more affordable if Snoopy Tech is correct.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro could be released soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus processor. The information began to circulate this Friday on several channels specializing in Xiaomi. According to sources that have access to the Chinese plans, Xiaomi intends to expand its partnership with MediaTek. Therefore, launching a smartphone with the Taiwanese’s most powerful chipset is expected. The Xiaomi Civi 3 was the first Android device to feature the Dimensity 8200 Ultra and this is the greatest example that the manufacturer has sought to approach MediaTek.