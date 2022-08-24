The new OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+ already have a date to land in Europe

After several months of waiting since we learned the details of the new Reno 8, the company has made the launch official in with a face-to-face event that will be held in Paris on August 31 at 2:30 p.m.





The presentation of the company’s new trio of devices is expected at this event: the OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+ that they would release their own chip, as well as other characteristics that try to differentiate these new teams from their past.

- Advertisement -

OPPO’s new bet s in Europe

As we mentioned, this new series would present a very similar design in its three models, varying aesthetically in the size of its screen and also in the composition of its cameras. The highlight is the arrival of the new MariSiliconX proprietary chip that in the Reno8 Pro promises to perform much sharper photos and videos thanks to processing which will be done later.

If we look at the versions presented in the Asian continent, these three devices could arrive with a AMOLED panel with FUllHD+ resolution and a refresh rate that varies between 90 Hz in the standard version and reaches 120 in the Pro and Pro + versions. Although there can always be changes between these two markets, and we will see in the presentation if they are exactly the same or vary at some point.

- Advertisement -

In addition to these new mobile devices, the launch of the new OPPO Pad Air has also been confirmed, which will become the first tablet that the company launches in the European market. In Asia this tablet presents an amazing 2K resolution display to enjoy multimedia content, something that we hope will also land on our continent.

- Advertisement -

With these launch OPPO will return to face-to-face events in Europebeing able to follow the entire presentation on its official YouTube channel, where you will not miss the official features of all these devices, as well as their sale.