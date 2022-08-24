How to remove photo background online for free

Reasons for needing an image with a transparent background

There are several reasons why you might want to generate a transparent background for an image. The most common is to create a versatile logo. When you design a logo, you want it to look good on any website and over any color of print. A transparent background is the best way to achieve this.

Also, learning how to make a background transparent can help you edit multiple layers of an image easily and efficiently. You can freely move an object with a transparent background and produce a completely new image that looks just as professional.

By making the background transparent, you can pick the most important object in the image and place it in different places, which is great for marketing purposes.

What are the steps to remove the background of an image?

To remove the background of an image and make it transparent, you must first upload your photo to the chosen platform. In general, it is preferable to upload the file in JPG format, but you can also try other formats, such as the traditional PNG.

At this point, we only have to press the button to start the process of removing the background and in a few seconds, without doing anything, completely automatically, we will have the image, with a transparent background, ready to be downloaded to the computer.

How to choose the best background remover?

As we have explained before, there are several applications that can remove the background of an image. In general, they all do the same thing, but they differ in a few main aspects:

execution speed

Limitation in the final format of the file when saving it. Some applications only allow you to download the final image in low definition.

effectiveness of artificial intelligence. Not all systems are capable of detecting complex elements other than those of a person or an animal.

Let’s see together which platforms are the best and the advantages they offer.

Depositphotos Background Remover

visit the link https://sp.depositphotos.com/ to test the background removal tool developed by the Depositphotos team. Its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system, which analyzes millions of images every day, is capable of identifying the subject of a photo and removing the background with maximum precision in less than a second.

The app is totally free and can be used without any limitations. The final images generated can be downloaded at the highest resolution available.

Removal.ai

Removal.ai uses artificial intelligence to detect the background of an image and make it transparent. It is good to make sure that the uploaded photos are sharp and that it is clear what is the background and what is the subject. Solid colored backgrounds and close-ups of people tend to work best.

Background Eraser

Background Eraser is an android based background removal app. Easy to use, it focuses entirely on removing backgrounds from photos. It uses a traditional algorithm to work by selecting adjacent pixels.

Easy Photo Background remover

Easy Photo Background Remover is a free Shopify app that helps you remove backgrounds and create beautiful product photos in one click. It uses artificial intelligence to detect the subject and remove the background. You can add a colored background to match your brand and remove up to 15 backgrounds at once.

LunaPic

If you need to adjust a photo for free, LunaPic may be the solution for you. It is a free online editor with all the basic design functions, as well as many effects and the possibility of removing backgrounds. You can upload any image from your computer, or even directly from a URL.

Cutout.Pro

Cutout.pro is a tool to remove backgrounds from an image for free. It also allows you to overlay images and videos on any background you choose.

Cutout.pro also allows you to crop images to suit different social media needs and add text to images. Overall, this is a great tool for those who need to edit photos and videos.

auto clipping

AutoClipping is a free tool accessible online. All you have to do is sign up for AutoClipping (for free) and start uploading and downloading images without limits.

This tool is ideal for beginner photo editors who don’t want to try their hand at complicated editing. However, it is necessary to ensure that images have a well-defined subject in order to optimally remove the background from an image.

conclusion

As we have seen, thanks to artificial intelligence it is possible to remove backgrounds from photos and videos.

What until a few years ago might have seemed like a task reserved for professional editors is now accessible to everyone for free.

Depending on the chosen platform, you can access a more or less efficient artificial intelligence system. You just have to try the different applications and find the one that best suits your needs to start creating transparent backgrounds in minutes.