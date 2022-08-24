Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22621.457 (KB5016695) to Insider Channel

Microsoft released last Monday (22), .457 ( ) for users subscribed to the Windows 11 channel, a group that receives the updates released by the developer in advance. As usual, the patch will be made available later in the stable version.

The security update brings important improvements to the software and new features related to system protection, such as improvements to the native antivirus to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks and the possibility to view the usage history of different applications in the system history.