Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22621.457 (KB5016695) to Insider Channel

Microsoft released last Monday (22), build 22621.457 (kb5016695) for users subscribed to the Windows 11 Insider channel, a group that receives the updates released by the developer in advance. As usual, the patch will be made available later in the stable version.
The security update brings important improvements to the software and new features related to system protection, such as improvements to the native antivirus to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks and the possibility to view the usage history of different applications in the system history.
Although the new features are the highlight of this August update, the developer also reinforces that it has fixed numerous issues reported by the community. Look:
News:
- Young! We’ve strengthened Microsoft Defender’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.
- Young! We compress a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) compression.
- Young! We’ve improved storage replication that occurs over low-bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN).
- Young! You can now view usage history for the following features from the Settings page:
- Camera
- MIC
- phone calls
- Messages
- Contacts
- Screenshots and apps
- music library
corrections
- We fixed an issue that causes Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.
- We fixed an issue that causes some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View view.
- We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when you copy files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.
- We fixed an issue that could cause the Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) to leak tokens. This issue affects devices that have installed Windows updates dated June 14, 2022 or later. This issue occurs when the device runs a specific form of service to user (S4U) on a compute base (TCB) untrusted windows service that runs as Network Service.
- We fixed an issue that in certain cases causes sihost. exe to use a high amount of CPU.
- We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when using IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog. 40242609
- We fixed an issue that causes the App-V client service to leak memory when you delete app-V registry nodes.
- We fixed an issue that prevents you from opening a URL if the URL length is longer than 2084 characters. This update supports a URL of up to 8192 characters.
- We fixed an issue that prevents codecs from being updated from the Microsoft Store.
- We fixed an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations settings to be null in some full configuration scenarios.
- We fixed an issue that sometimes prematurely stops resizing operations on a Snap Assist area.
- We fixed an issue that could cause Windows Hello for Business certificate deployment to fail under certain circumstances after restarting a device.
- We fixed an issue that prevents you from reinstalling universal printers after removing them.
- We fixed an issue that prevents non-Windows devices from interacting when connecting to a Windows-based remote desktop and using a smart card as an authentication method.
- We fixed an issue that causes the Settings app to stop working on server domain controllers (DCs) when accessing the Privacy > Activity History page.
- We fixed an issue that affects a lookup for a non-existent Security ID (SID) from the local domain using the read-only domain controller (RODC). Search unexpectedly returns STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.
- We fixed an issue that prevents the Storage Migration Service (SMS) from completing inventory on servers that have many shares. Error event 2509 appears in the Microsoft-Windows-StorageMigrationService/Admin channel (ErrorId=-2146233088/ErrorMessage=”Invalid table ID”).
- We fixed an issue that affects the Sync between your devices option in Settings > System > Clipboard. The option will not remain enabled.
Did you get the new Windows 11 update? Tell us, comment!