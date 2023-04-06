5G News
The new function of Google Maps will prevent you from losing the places marked on the map

The new function of Google Maps will prevent you from losing the places marked on the map

Android

Published on

By Brian Adam
To all the functions that we know of Google Maps, a new option is added, which could make a difference when looking for points of interest on the map from the mobile.

While this is a small update, this new option will save you time and some headaches when navigating an area of ​​interest. We tell you what it is about.

Google Maps now has a pin that is always visible on the screen

Google Maps has tons of features that make it easy to plan a trip, find points of interest, or just hang out looking for locations on the map. However, a common problem users have when scrolling the map is that they can easily miss the location of interest.

It is true that Google Maps allows us to put a pin in any location we want, but this dynamic is not always practical. If we scroll the map, or use the zoom, it’s easy to lose sight of the pin, so it’s a bespoke solution.

However, with the new option that Maps opens, this may no longer be a problem. As mentioned in Xataka Android, Google Maps is now modifying the dynamics of the pin so that the user does not lose sight of it. That is, no matter how far you scroll on the map, the pin icon will always be on the screen indicating your location.

It may be on the left or right side, depending on the original location of the thumbtack. So when you want to return to the point you marked on the map, you can move to the side where you see the pin, or click on the icon to automatically take you to the location.

It will not be a distraction, nor will it disturb you while you move, it will only serve as an interactive marker so that you can return to your place of interest at any time. It is a simple dynamic, but very practical.

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.