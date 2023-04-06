WhatsApp prepares a new design for Android that will facilitate navigation in the app

WhatsApp could surprise Android users with one of the features that those who use the app from the iPhone have had for a long time.

Although it is not a function, it can change the way users use WhatsApp from their Android phones. We tell you what this future update of the app is about.

WhatsApp prepares changes to the interface of its Android app

One of the most notable differences between the WhatsApp app for iPhone and Android has to do with the interface. Not only do we find different colors, but they also have a different way of arranging the tabs and the process to implement some features.

And you don’t need to browse the app too much to notice these differences, since just by entering WhatsApp on iOS you will see that the navigation menu is at the bottom and has a different organization. However, this exclusive menu of the WhatsApp app for iPhone could soon come to Android.

As mentioned by WABetaInfo, a future version of WhatsApp for Android could move the navigation menu bar to the bottom. Although this will allow the WhatsApp for Android app to have a style similar to iOS, this change will be partial, since it will continue with the same menu and will not add the options found on iPhone.

New WhatsApp features that we will see in 2023

The idea is that this new interface in Android makes it easier for the user to navigate through the app, just as it happens in iOS. At the moment, this is just a work in progress, so we will have to wait and see how this change is implemented in Android.

However, let’s remember that WhatsApp has many pending features, which could arrive in the next updates of the app. For example, the possibility of blocking specific WhatsApp chats with a fingerprint could be added, without having to block the entire app.

On the other hand, the ability to edit the messages in the chats would also be added, as long as it is within the determined period of time. And we will also see a function that reminds us a lot of Telegram, since WhatsApp wants to implement video clips. That is, video notes that you can quickly send to your contact when you think you need more than just sending audio.

And continuing with the voice notes, WhatsApp also plans to shortly implement the possibility of configuring them so that they disappear, just like the images. These are just some of the functions that we expect to arrive during 2023 to improve the dynamics of the WhatsApp app.