5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleMacBook Air M2 on offer on Amazon and Mediaworld at the TOP...

MacBook Air M2 on offer on Amazon and Mediaworld at the TOP price: €999

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1042106.jpeg
1042106.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Are you looking for a new notebook and your idea is to direct you to the Apple world? Then you cannot fail to take into consideration today’s Amazon and Mediaworld offer of the day: the protagonist is the brand new MacBook Air 13 with M2 processor, the latest apple laptop announced at the beginning of June.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6” Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage??????? SSD storage, backlit keyboard; color??????? Silver

AmazonAmazon

1249 999 See offer
Apple MB AIR MLXY3T, 13.6 inch, processor, 8-core GPU, 8 GB, SSD 256 Silver

O Senhor dos Anéis: Os Anéis do Poder ganha trailer épico antes do lançamento

media worldmedia world

1249 999 See offer
Apple MacBook Air MLY13T, 13.6 inch, processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB, 256 Starlight SSD

media worldmedia world

1249 999 See offer
Apple MB AIR MLY33T, 13.6 inch, processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB, SSD 256 Midnight

media worldmedia world

1249 999 See offer

The promotion available concerns the basic versioni.e. the one equipped with an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM memory e 256GB of SSD space. The color, however, is the silver one on Amazon and all on Mediaworld. The final sale price is 999 euros – historic low and best price ever.

DATA SHEET
  • 8-core CPU
  • 8GB of unified memory
  • 256GB SSD storage
  • 13.6″ Liquid Retina display with True Tone
  • 1080p FaceTime HD camera
  • MagSafe 3 port for charging
  • Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • 35W dual USB-C port power adapter
  • Dimensions and weight: 1,13×30,41×21,5cm; 1.24kg

PLEASE NOTE: the promotions we insert are valid at the time of publication. They may vary in price, sell out or become unavailable at the prices indicated over the next few hours/days.

- Advertisement -

article with referral (info)

Belkin announces support for using iPhone as desktop webcam
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi has no end: launches an ideal smart clothesline for any home

From time to time, the Xiaomi company launches accessories that are absolutely crazy...
Apple

Google, more privacy with Android apps. Deleting sensitive data will be easier

Google has published an article in the developer blog, in which it announces that...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.