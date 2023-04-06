MacBook Air M2 on offer on Amazon and Mediaworld at the TOP price: €999

Are you looking for a new notebook and your idea is to direct you to the Apple world? Then you cannot fail to take into consideration today’s Amazon and Mediaworld offer of the day: the protagonist is the brand new MacBook Air 13 with M2 processor, the latest apple laptop announced at the beginning of June.
The promotion available concerns the basic versioni.e. the one equipped with an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM memory e 256GB of SSD space. The color, however, is the silver one on Amazon and all on Mediaworld. The final sale price is 999 euros – historic low and best price ever.
- 8-core CPU
- 8GB of unified memory
- 256GB SSD storage
- 13.6″ Liquid Retina display with True Tone
- 1080p FaceTime HD camera
- MagSafe 3 port for charging
- Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- 35W dual USB-C port power adapter
- Dimensions and weight: 1,13×30,41×21,5cm; 1.24kg
