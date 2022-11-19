The new from SwitchBot to turn any interior blind into smart

We have already talked about some of the SwitchBot products that allow us to convert the different elements that we have in our home into smart ones, avoiding their complete replacement, through a minimum outlay of money.

The company has now turned to Kickstarter to raise funding for SwitchBot Blind Tiltthe new from SwitchBot that allows you to convert any existing interior blind into an intelligent one in a few minutes through three easy steps.



It is interesting to know that it is a product that obtains energy from a solar panel integrated with a 2000 mAh battery, which users will have to place in their windows, thus avoiding dependence on other energy sources.

No more cumbersome manual shutter management

Once installed, the management will be carried out through the complementary mobile application, allowing aspects such as the definition of the schedule by which to establish its opening and closing automatically. In this sense, it also allows opening and closing at the time of sunrise and sunset, thus avoiding manual opening and closing.

SwitchBot Blind Tilt can also be combined with SwitchBot Hub Mini to manage it through third-party virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

And users will be able to manage multiple drives simultaneously.

In this regard, instead of managing the units individually, they can group them into groups of up to eight units to manage several simultaneously depending on the needs.

The campaign has already exceeded the funding goal by far, there are still a few hours left for new sponsors to join through the available rewards, and there are still no exhausted rewards.

In this regard, it can be obtained at a price that starts from 48 euros plus shipping costs in case of opting for a unit, although there are also options in packs of several units with the corresponding discounts.

Note that shipments will be made to specific markets, Spain included, this coming month of December, and depending on the destination, one cost or another will have to be added for the shipment of the product.

More information: Kickstarter campaign