Build 25247 of Windows 11 arrives with new power management and more

New Windows 11 build 25247 has arrived for Insider program developers. In this sense, the new version of the software comes with new features such as power management settings. Previously, Microsoft’s software received a fix from NVIDIA for a bug that affected the functioning of the brand’s GPUs. Among the novelties, it is worth mentioning that the operating system now has more adequate support for managing themes. In this way, the user will be able to access directly from the task manager settings. In addition, the program also received new filters to assist in searches.

The task manager even received the possibility of searching in one of the previously published previews. Therefore, the added filters arrive to make this feature even more complete. In general, the measure promises to be useful in situations where the user needs to apply filters in different processes. - Advertisement - Another novelty concerns energy management modes, which now have a series of profile recommendations for computer use. For example, Windows will now suggest actions like enabling dark mode, selecting specific energy-efficient modes, and turning off the screen after a few minutes.



