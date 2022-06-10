The new digital wellness tools coming to TikTok

In addition to offering numerous creative possibilities, TikTok is also working to increase its digital well-being tools, which allow users in the community to control the way they use the platform, generating positive habits.

In this sense, the ByteDance video platform has advanced that they will launch new digital well-being tools, which will be added to the existing tools in this area, such as the tool where users can set the daily limit of use.



Promoting positive and responsible habits

In this regard, they indicate that In the coming weeks, a similar tool will arrive but focused on use sessions. The idea is that users set a time interval so that they receive regular notices in the same session so that they take breaks every time a period of time passes.as configured.

They will also premierenew informative dashboard that will offer TikTok usage data, with summaries of daily time spent on the app, the number of times it is opened and a breakdown of both daytime and nighttime usage.

Within the Security Center will come the guide: “How can I reflect on my digital well-being with my family and friends? -«, seeking that users and relatives think better about their digital habits for themselves, establish the most appropriate limits for themselves, not only on TikTok, but on platforms in general.

And to For those between 13 and 17 years of age, there are also weekly digital notices, which in the event of spending more than 100 minutes in a single day, will be told that it has the limit tool when the application is next opened. of screen time to make use of it.

According to TikTok:

We will continue to invest in protecting people’s well-being so our community can feel in control of their TikTok experience and empowered to express their creativity, make meaningful connections, and enjoy the entertainment that defines the culture.

TikTok thus follows the trend of other major social platforms, which are also working on their corresponding digital well-being tools so that their respective communities make positive use of the applications while paying attention to other activities outside of social networks.

More information: TikTok Newsroom