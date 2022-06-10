Google Chrome announces the next two innovations that will make the web browser smarter

Google want to make your browser Chrome more useful thanks to machine learning so that our browsing is safer, calmer and more adapted to the way we use your web browser.

For it, Google has advanced the next news what will they do to Chrome much smarter and that could arrive in a few weeks along with the new home screen that would arrive with version Chrome 102. The news that will squeeze Google’s machine learning are the following:

New button in Google Chrome

After more than a year of testing, the chrome adaptive button it’s official. Google has confirmed that this new button will soon reach all users, although for a few weeks we can activate it manually from the experimental functions of Chrome.

This new adaptive button will use machine learning to adjust the toolbar navigation in real time, to display the action that is most useful at that time such as sharing a link, performing a voice search or opening a new tab. Chrome will learn what is the option that we use the most at each moment of the day on each website. By default this button will adapt to according to our use but from the Chrome settings we can select a certain action by default.

More peace of mind, fewer annoying notifications

Google has reported that since last March Chrome Safe Browsing now identifies identifies 2.5x more potentially malicious sites and phishing attacks thanks to a new machine learning model. Therefore, we are now much more protected.

It has also announced that notification permission requests will be much less annoying in the next version of Chrome. machine learning will predict when we may be interested in an application asking us to receive web notifications to show us the permit application. To do this, Google will take into account how we have previously interacted with similar permission requests, silencing unwanted requests by default.

Via | Google