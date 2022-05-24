The Motorola Razr 2022 will mount a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

It seems obvious that Motorola wants to show off with the Motorola Razr 2022, a smartphone that, from what we know so far, promises to be one of the most interesting proposals this year. And it is that in a panorama of folding smartphones still incipient, but for now undoubtedly dominated by Samsung, it is more than healthy to see how more companies reinforce their commitment to this market even when there are still doubts about whether it will really become popular in the future more or less. less close.

With the launch of the Motorola Razr G5, more than two years ago, the firm of the Lenovo group made an interesting approach to the folding ones, with which it also partially recovered the design of the legendary Motorola Razr V3 from 2004, a phone prior to the era of smartphones, but almost twenty years later it lingers in the memory of many, to the point that there are even those who consider its design to be the most beautiful in the entire history of mobile telephony.

The Motorola Razr 5G did, as I said, to recover the spirit of the V3, but the choice of its components was, in the end, somewhat poor. Its SoC, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, its 128 gigabytes of RAM or the main sensor of its 16-megapixel camera, were characteristics more typical of a mid-range than of a smartphone priced at 1,599 euros. True, it was a foldable and had some nice features, but the value for money made it a questionable purchase.

Now it seems that Lenovo has taken good note of this experience and, consequently, the increasingly close Motorola Razr 2022 will not fall short in these aspects, as we can read in 9to5Google. And it is that if until now it was speculated that the SoC in command would be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, now it seems that Lenovo has wanted to go a step further and that, consequently, the Motorola Razr 2022 will be one of the first smartphones to equip the newly introduced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

In the presentation of this new SoC, Qualcomm stated that the first smartphones with it would hit the market in the third quarter of this year, which fits with speculation and rumors that the Motorola Razr 2022 will hit the market sometime in July. If so, Motorola would also score again as the first manufacturer to bring to market a device with the most recent SoC of the Snapdragon family.