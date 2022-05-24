Motorola confirms that its mobile with a 200MP sensor will be released in July

Motorola makes a move after weeks of rumors and leaks about some of the future launches of upcoming mobile models to see the light.

At the beginning of the week, the company, which is now owned by Lenovo, has opted for the Weibo social media platform to confirm some of the mobile devices you are working on.



Advances with hardly any more details

And although it has officially confirmed the development of two specific mobile models, the company has still done it in a way that has barely gone beyond mere confirmationbeing a simple preview, for which we will have to continue waiting for all the details of both models to be officially revealed.

Motorola refers both to a mobile model that will stand out for incorporating a rear camera with a 200MP sensoryes, 200MP, and whose launch will take place next July, like a folding mobile model that would bring the most powerful mobile chip on the marketthe newly introduced Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, although no further information has been released at the moment.

Regarding the mobile model with a 200MP sensor, everything indicates that it could be the much-rumored Frontier 22, which was even said to be launched in July, incorporating Samsung’s HP1 sensor, having a much larger rear camera module than we are used to seeing on a mobile, and which also has representations of how its design could become.

It is also possible that this model will house the most powerful mobile chip on the market and have the company’s most powerful fast charging system, although at the moment all this is just rumours.

It is to be expected that the launches of these mobiles, when they occur, will begin initially in the Chinese market and later, possibly, expand to international markets.

The company wants to continue keeping brand enthusiasts in suspense until the time comes to know the official details, where in addition to knowing all the benefits, they can be compared with what has been said.

The turning point that will occur in the mobile photographic section with such an outstanding sensor will be interesting.

Image: Motorola