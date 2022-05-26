The Motorola Razr 2022 is filtered in a video

It seems more and more evident that the Motorola Razr 2022 It will be one of the most remarkable smartphones of the year, or at least one of the most interesting and curious. And it is quite understandable, because as we have already mentioned on previous occasions, we are talking about a phone that recovers the spirit of the 2004 classic, the Motorola Razr V3, one of the most successful mobiles in the entire history of the more than veteran company. And not only in sales, but also in popularity and in the ratings of its design. Those of us who had it, even with its weak points, remembering it leaves us with a very, very good taste in our mouths.

And I say that it arouses a lot of interest because in recent weeks there have already been several leaks about it. First we were able to see images of it, and just a few days ago we learned that it will have a brand new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the SoC recently presented by Qualcomm and that it will be responsible for commanding a good part of the high-end of the second half of this year. It is even possible that the Motorola Razr 2022 is the first smartphone to reach the market with said integrated.

So, with a good part of its specifications already leaked, and even with images of it, there was not much room left for the leakers to surprise us again. And yet they have succeeded, as the popular leaker Evleaks has posted, on a message on his Twitter account, a small video in which we can see the Motorola Razr 2022 in operation. A video that confirms the design that we could already see in the images.

In the video, as you can see, we see the Motorola Razr 2022 open, and how the secondary screen is activated when the phone is folded. We also found that the front camera is located in a hole located in the upper center of the main screen. It also confirms that, as we could see in the leaked photos, the main camera of the Motorola Razr 2022 has two optical bodies.

The most remarkable thing, however, is that Lenovo has put aside the more rectangular design of previous models, so that this Motorola Razr 2022 shows a form factor quite similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Flip. An inspiration that, in my opinion, is quite successful, as it provides a much more comfortable device to be used with one hand, and a screen with an aspect ratio that is not excessively wide. Seen what has been seen, expectations and curiosity are perfectly understood, since it promises to be a top of the range worth mentioning.