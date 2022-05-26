YouTube Music has a new feature that will make it easier to listen to music on a speaker

YouTube Music is adding a new mobile streaming feature that will make it easier for you to listen to music from a smart speaker.

A new feature that is now available to all users, both in its app for iOS and Android. We tell you what it is.

YouTube Music will make it easy for you to connect to a speaker

When we want to connect to a speaker, the YouTube Music app shows us a list of all connected devices. A dynamic that is changing with the latest update of the application.

As mentioned in The Verge, YouTube Music will now open a new menu with a “Suggested” device as the first alternative. This recommendation may be based on our playback history, just detect the last speaker we used to listen to music from the app or the type of device.

While it’s a small update, it will save us having to scroll through the entire list of connected devices to find the speaker we want to connect to with YouTube Music. So enhance the experience and make it easier for us with these suggestions that may match our favorite speaker.

This follows the same line of features that have come to YouTube Music in recent updates. For example, the new dynamics of YouTube Music to show us songs that we would like to listen to again, or the one that makes it easier for us to share a song in Snapchat Stories.

This new dynamic is now available in the latest version of YouTube Music for both iOS and Android. If you have a premium account, you can use it to listen to music online as well as the music you have saved on your device. And if you have a free account, you can try this dynamic with the music on your mobile device.

If you still don’t see this new dynamic in the app, go to Google Play or the App Store to see if you have any pending updates.