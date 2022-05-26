This is the new generation of Xiaomi quantifying bracelets

Xiaomi surprises again with its popular quantifying bracelets, since it has just officially presented the new Mi Band 7 in its homeland, China, along with a new family of Redmi Note mobiles, made up of the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro+ , and its new model of wireless headphones.

But the most interesting thing about the presentation, as we say, is its new line of its popular quantifying bracelets, since they improve in many aspects without going up in price. And it is that maintaining the characteristic design, its AMOLED screen grows 25% going from 1.52″ to 1.62″offering more screen area, which also begins to have support for the popular Always-on featureso it will no longer be necessary to activate the screen to access the information.



But in the face of a larger screen, new watch face designs are necessary, reaching up to more than 100 designs that are also energy optimized to work together with other features.

Offering more at the same price

And benefits, we echo the 120 sports modes that this new generation integratesand logically it also houses health monitoring functions, highlighting the fact that will now issue notifications when blood oxygen levels drop below 90%, an aspect that in previous generations it has not been possible to implement.

This new generation also supports calorie consumption tracking and by combining all the information collected, will be able to offer personalized recommendations for training and rest to maintain an optimal health situation.

Its battery provides, under normal use, about 14 days of autonomyalthough unfortunately, it maintains the usual proprietary charging system in these devices.

Users will be able to acquire their units in versions both with and without NFC technology.

Without NFC, its price will be the equivalent of about 33 euros, while with NFC, the figure reaches the equivalent of almost 38 euros in exchange.

At the moment there are no plans for its international launch, but there are many ballots for Xiaomi to decide to expand them to global markets, although it is possible that the prices could be slightly more expensive.

More information: Xiaomi