The iPhone 15 will have a periscope lens but it won’t arrive until 2023

The iPhone is Apple’s most important device, at least the one that keeps the company at the top of the corporate tiers for the same purpose. Therefore, each novelty that is included must be recognized and commented on. Right now, one of the rumors that is being seen and read the most in the specialized media is that The iPhone will have a Periscope lens. But it won’t be until model 15 and that’s in 2023.

Periscope lens means optical zoom

That a phone has a Periscope lens means that we changed the digital zoom for the optical. This means that the images that we take from this moment with the zoom on the iPhone will be seen with much higher quality than when using digital.

When using optical zoom, the magnification of the image is the result of the properties of a lens. No treatments through software. Whenever it enters through the software, the image is cropped and therefore the quality decreases.

Rumors about the use of a Periscope lens on the iPhone are not new. They have been around for a long time. In fact, since the beginning of 2020 they are already heard, but now it seems that they are becoming stronger and more definitive.

Kuo, one of the most valued analysts, reports the possibility that the existence of this new feature will be implemented in the year 2023, with the iPhone 15 model. More specifically, it will be seen in the Pro model of this version.

Apple will still offer four models in 2023, according to the analyst: the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ and 15 Pro. The 15‌ Max is 6.7-inches and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max is also 6.7-inches. It seems that the periscope lens, the one that will allow optical zoom, it will be exclusive to the 6.7-inch Pro Max device.

Changes are also expected in the 14 model, but the really interesting thing will come with the 15 model, so it is a good sign that there are these rumors that indicate new features in one of the functions most used by users: the camera. There have been many good news in the latest models, but there are still more to come and this lens is one of them. Apple cannot be left behind compared to other brands and models that do have similar characteristics already.

You will have to be patient. In the end, it’s only one year.