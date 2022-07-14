HomeTech NewsAppsHow to change Instagram account password

How to change Instagram account password

By Brian Adam
1657810251 579 instagram nuevo logo.jpg
Modifying the password of the applications you use the most is always a good idea to keep your information safe, in fact, as a practice to guarantee security, it is recommended to do it every three months. It never hurts to change the Facebook password, update the Spotify password, renew the Netflix key data, among others, periodically.

Creating a new password will prevent malicious third parties from accessing your private data.

Another point that we cannot ignore is that you must know how to choose a secure password, it is something vital. Therefore, we have covered this crucial topic in a video to make everything as clear as possible for you to create a 100% armored key.

Taking into account what we have said, you already know why it is important to change the password of your instagram account. Sometimes, it can be a bit difficult to find your way around the many options offered by the app, but don’t worry, with this guide you will solve the problem in a matter of a couple of minutes. Just follow the prompts and end of trouble.

How to change the password of your Instagram account?

– Enter the Instagram app.

– Click on the three horizontal lines that are in the upper right corner.

– Access the “Settings” menu.

– Tap on “Security” – “Password”.

– Here you will have to put your current password to be able to create a new one.

– You must add the new password twice.

Enable two-factor authentication

For added security, we recommend that you enable two-factor authentication to avoid any unwanted surprises.

– Go to “Settings”, then click on “Security” and click on “Two-factor authentication”.

– Click on “Start”.

– A menu will open allowing you to choose from several two-factor authentication methods.

– The most common options are those that make it possible to authenticate through a third-party app, or with a six-digit confirmation code sent in a text message.

Now you have everything you need at your fingertips so you can change your Instagram account password whenever you want.

