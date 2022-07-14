Poco X4 GT, analysis: as long as Poco plays the trick of price and power, failures do not count

The Mediatek Dimensity 8100 demonstrates strong brute and stability. But we can only choose a version with 8 GB of RAM

On a day-to-day basis, you can already imagine that with this Poco X4 GT, the fluidity of the interface and agility in any task It is also maximum supported by the sensation with the 144 Hz that we already indicated that it is convenient to force at all times with the terminal.

But we can’t help but glance at those 8 GB of RAM when we’re playing and want maximum satisfaction. If we proceed to measure gross yieldthis is how it looks with the competition:

Little F4 bit x4 Pro 5G REALME 9 PRO+ Little X4 GT Processor SNAPDRAGON 870 SNAPDRAGON 695 5G MediaTek Dimension 920 Mediatek Dimension 8100 RAM 6GB 6GB 8GB 8GB Geekbench 974

3,195 685

1969 816

2,136 924 3,659 3D MARK (WILD LIFE UNLIMITED) 4312 4122 5002 5839 PCMARK (WORK 3.0 PERFORMANCE) 11218 10458 10709 12814

The Mediatek Dimensity 8100 also complies both at a thermal level, with very controlled temperatures at all times, and in sustained performance, where does not drop below 90% performance in all the usual tests to which we subject the best terminals on the market.

At the graphic level, there is a little more inconsistency and from the middle of the resistance test, the performance suffers a drop to almost half.

In a smartphone designed so that we do not have problems when playing, cooling is key. The Little X4 GT The aim is to use the steam chamber and graphite layers to achieve better control of the generated temperature, which is always wanted to be dissipated in the most optimized way.

As we have indicated, the terminal fully achieves this, and its heating is not a problem to keep it in hand when we play and watch streaming videos.

Go for Android 12 hand in hand with MIUI 13

The Poco X4 GT has not neglected to debut directly under the baton of Android 12. It does so with the MIUI 13 layer, which draws attention from the outset with the good number of applications and games that are installed as standard.

As usual for MIUI layers, there are many customization options to the delight of those users who want to spend time fine-tuning the behavior and appearance of their main terminal. What it has seemed to me is that, to be a MIUI, with the last update that jumped just when turning on the equipment, the layer gains in stability and good behavior.

Big battery with fast charge

The Little X4 GT It does not leave aside a great battery to give us just that extra that a team with a gaming cut needs. We have 5080 mAh with 67 W Turbo charging thanks to the charger that comes standard in the box.

Overcome a day and a half of intensive use without problem, the interesting thing about the new smartphones is on the side of their fast charge

With this capability, in our tests we have averaged about 28 hours of battery, which gives us more than a day of intensive use and up to two if we do not abuse the game or the camera. In total there have been between 7 and 8 hours of screen on average, something that in the end will also depend on the use you make of the terminal.

As we never get tired of repeating, reached the day of intensive use without any problem, the interesting thing in the new smartphones is fast charging. Here we have 67 W, charger included, which leaves us with a 50% battery (from between 5 and 10% and with connectivity all the time) in just 17 minutes according to our tests, as well as full charge in 43 minutes. What we don’t have is wireless charging.

Three cameras that are actually one

The Little X4 GT It does not forget that photography is what can really make a difference on a smartphone. But he is also aware that, outside the high range, the typical user seems to be looking more for the overall result of the terminal than for something concrete at the photographic level.

The camera module of the Poco X4 GT is a more than well-known combination with its configuration: a main sensor, the true protagonist, with 64MP (f/1.89, 6-element lens and 1.6 μm pixel size), a second 8 MP ultra-wide-angle element (f/2.2 and 120º field of view) and a third 2 MP macro sensor (f /2.4).

Of this combination, it should be noted that the macro sensor usually contributes little, that the wide angle offers little resolution and that the main camera does not have OIS.

Shooting in automatic mode with the main camera

From the overall experience with the camera of the Poco X4 GT, it should be noted that, despite the technical sheet of the terminal, the shot is not as agile as one expects in a mid-range terminal from 2022. But the interface is easy to use, with HDR accessible with a single touch, something we always prefer.

As expected, daytime results with the main camera are striking to the eye and well resolved for the potential market of this terminal.

100% crop (main camera, auto shot)

The photos we get do not make big mistakes, they offer fair detail and in normal conditions we will obtain photographs that we can share with pride.

Main camera, interior and automatic shot

There is a 64 MP shot with which we hurry up a little more detail in many situations and that allows us that reframing without excessive loss of quality.

The HDR, which we can force, deactivate or leave in automatic mode with a single touch, does its job adequately and there are no excessive surprises with it. But as we see in the image below, if the light conditions are not good, the problems begin.

Above, HDR off. Below, HDR mode forced to auto shoot with the main camera

If we go to the ultra wide angle, its 8 MP is immediately seen as short for something more than showing the photo on our terminal, with a clear loss of sharpness except in the center of the image and provided that the conditions are good.

Automatic shooting with the Wide Angle