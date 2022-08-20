The House of the Dragon: Mythical Creatures Show Overwhelming Power in Final Series Trailer

With just a few days to go before the release of The of the , the first Game of Thrones spin-off series that shows the past of the Targaryen family in Westeros, HBO Max has released the trailer for the production, which not only highlights the central characters of the plot but also features some spectacular scenes starring the iconic dragons, showing that the will play a big role in the plot.

Game of Thrones was an impressive turning point for TV series, showing that it was possible to make productions for the small screen with the same level of quality as the big movies in theaters and it seems that HBO intends to maintain that standard in The House of the Dragon.

As we can see in the new trailer, the special effects are breathtaking and the dragons of the past are even more menacing and powerful than the “children” of Daenerys, which makes a lot of sense in the plot, considering that over time and With the fall of the Targaryen family, the creatures grew smaller and weaker, until they reached the point where many believed they had become extinct.

The 10 episodes of the first season of The House of the Dragon arrive at the HBO Max catalog on August 21st.

So, looking forward to the release?