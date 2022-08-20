The House of the Dragon: Mythical Creatures Show Overwhelming Power in Final Series Trailer

Update (08/19/2022) – GS
With just a few days to go before the release of The House of the dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off series that shows the past of the Targaryen family in Westeros, HBO Max has released the final trailer for the production, which not only highlights the central characters of the plot but also features some spectacular scenes starring the iconic dragons, showing that the creatures will play a big role in the plot.
Game of Thrones was an impressive turning point for TV series, showing that it was possible to make productions for the small screen with the same level of quality as the big movies in theaters and it seems that HBO intends to maintain that standard in The House of the Dragon.
As we can see in the new trailer, the special effects are breathtaking and the dragons of the past are even more menacing and powerful than the “children” of Daenerys, which makes a lot of sense in the plot, considering that over time and With the fall of the Targaryen family, the creatures grew smaller and weaker, until they reached the point where many believed they had become extinct.
The 10 episodes of the first season of The House of the Dragon arrive at the HBO Max catalog on August 21st.
Original text – 07/21/2022
The House of the Dragon: HBO Max releases first trailer for series that arrives in August
Are you already in the hype of the arrival of “House of the Dragon”, the new HBO series that will show the history of House Targaryen two centuries before the famous “Game of Thrones”? Well, this Wednesday, following the release of some images from the production, and even the creation of an app to roll the drums, behold, the first trailer for the production was released.
The video is strategic — it arrives well a month before the premieres on HBO Max, already confirmed for August 21. Currently, streaming has all seasons of the famous series based on the books by George RR Martin in its catalog, and now it’s not long before we see the adaptation of “Fire & Blood” on the small screen.
On the part of fans, there seems to be mixed expectations. Despite the great repercussion, the last few seasons were not the best rated, and this new series, announced after the end of “Game of Thrones” in 2019, was a clear move by how HBO would try to squeeze as much of this from the universe of Martin.
The writer himself is co-creator of the show alongside Ryan Condal, who serves as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, director of a series of episodes of the predecessor series. The cast includes names like Paddy Considine, who will play King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen – featured in this nearly 3-minute trailer – and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.
Earlier, HBO had also released teasers for the series, like the one below, in case you want to remember:
