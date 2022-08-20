realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 starts to arrive on Chinese branded devices

realme has started to update some of the devices in its portfolio with realme UI 3.0 which is on 12. So far, the smartphones that receive this update are the realme 8 and Narzo 30 devices. Even so, the new version of the system interface does not reach all users at once. The build version is RMX3242_11.A.16 and it is coming little by little by decision of the company, which should later release the interface version to a wider audience. It is worth remembering that realme UI 3.0 has already been released for other company models, such as the realme GT Neo 2.

Both the Narzo 30 and the Realme 8 are smartphones launched in 2021 and that hit the market with the interface in version 2.0 and Android 11. In this way, the update should bring both models to version 12 of the base operating system for the your interface. - Advertisement - With this, devices will have access to some new features, such as optimizations related to the Quantum Animation Engine and functions that make the user experience more interactive. In January, the Chinese manufacturer released a schedule that predicted the update for the month of July, so we can say that there was a bit of a delay.



Users who are interested in the new version of the system can check if their smartphone already has the new update available. It is worth remembering that there was no mention of a schedule for the Europeian market that included the aforementioned models, but it is good to take a look anyway.