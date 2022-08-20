Death Stranding is coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 23

- Advertisement -

It had been rumored for the last few days, but Microsoft has finally confirmed it a few hours ago: Next Tuesday, 23, will enter the Xbox Game Pass catalog for PC, so that subscribers of the PC and Ultimate modes will be able, in just a few days, to start playing the most recent creation of the unspeakable Hideo Kojima. A title that hit the market in its PlayStation version at the end of 2019 and a few months later, in July 2020, on PC.

More recently, Death Stranding Director’s Cut in its version for PlayStation debuted at the end of 2021, making the leap to PC last March of this year. Let’s remember that the game has been developed by Kojima Productions, but that it belongs to Sony which, together with 505 Games, has also taken over the distribution of all versions. Being a PlayStation exclusive, versions for other platforms are not planned or expected.

- Advertisement -

As for the version that will debut on Xbox Game Pass, we will find some improvements over the PC version published in 2020, not the Director’s Cut. The big question, however, is whether on its release date, or perhaps later, Microsoft will bring Death Stranding for PC to Xbox Cloud as well. This would be a very interesting move, because in this way it would be possible to play the title, exclusive to Sony, on Xbox.

As indicated before, the version of Death Stranding for Xbox Game Pass will be the 2020 edition, although it is true that it will include the following bonuses:

Ludens model gold mask and glasses

gold and silver exoskeleton

Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton All-Terrain Exoskeleton

Gold and silver armor plates

Since its arrival on the market, Death Stranding has been a game that has not left the majority indifferent. Praised ad nauseam by some, who consider it a masterpiece, and reviled by others who, in a recurring joke when it was launched, described it as a delivery simulator (Post simulator, Glovo simulator, Seur simulator, etc. ), over time it has been gaining the approval of more and more players, a point in which the Director’s Cut edition had a lot to do with it, even though it also gave rise to more than one joke.

- Advertisement -

Why? Very easy. Normally director’s cuts of movies, games, etc., are released when the director/creator of said works has not, at the time, had as much control over the production as he would like. This happens routinely in the movies, with studio executives pushing in a direction that doesn’t always coincide with the director’s. However, in this particular case, the original game and its development were fully controlled by Hideo Kojima, within a company called Kojima Productions… I think you understand where I’m going, right?

Be that as it may, this is great news for Game Pass users on PC who have already played it before and liked it, as well as for those who have felt a certain curiosity over time, but have not gotten to try it. And what’s more, it is also a good opportunity for those who initially rejected it. Who knows, maybe the experience will surprise them for good.