The Honor Magic4 Lite brings its great design and ultra-fast charging to Spain: official price and availability

the honor magic4 lite brings its great design and ultra fast

We are going for two years since Honor became independent from Huawei and began its journey alone. After some time passed, the brand reappeared in international markets, returning to Europe, already with Google services incorporated into its Android phones. One of its latest phones to hit the market has been the Honor Magic4 Lite 5G, and Now we finally have it in our country.

The phone lands in Spain, with its 5G and the rest of its features, and it does so at a recommended retail price of €349. In addition, it comes in its three colors, the ones that were initially announced, and can be purchased from now on in the official Honor store and soon in the usual technology stores.

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G price and availability

The new Honor Magic4 Lite 5G is now available in Spain at a official price of 349 euros. It is sold in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and in the three colors mentioned above: Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue. Or what is the same, in silver, black and blue.

A fast load of infarction in a medium range to take into account

Honor Magic4 Lite 02

Inside the Honor Magic4 Lite, we have the Snapdragon 695, the same one that carries the POCO X4 Pro 5G, a 6-nanometer 5G processor that comes accompanied by 6GB of RAM (expandable with 2GB more thanks to the virtual RAM offered by its layer ) and 128GB of storage. It is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery compatible with the 66W fast charge and it comes with Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11.

In addition, it has a 16 megapixel front camera and a rear camera made up of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Its most interesting features are completed with a side fingerprint reader and NFC connectivity.

Technical sheet of the Honor Magic4 Lite

HONOR MAGIC4 LITE

Screen

LCD 6.81 inch

FullHD+ resolution (2,388 x 1,080 pixels)

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 695

RAM

6GB

Storage

128GB

Software

Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11

Rear camera

Main: 48MP

Depth: 2MP

Macro: 2MP

Frontal camera

16MP

Battery

4,800mAh

Fast charge 66W

connectivity

5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Dimensions and weight

166.07 x 75.78 x 8.05mm

189g

Price

€349

