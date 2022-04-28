Teacher who drowned in swimming tragedy was ‘adored by pupils’ as she is laid to rest

The Wicklow schoolteacher who sadly died in a swimming tragedy was laid to rest today.

Lynne Freeman, who was a teacher at Ravenswell Primary School, sadly passed away at North Beach, Greystones, at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving reports of three women aged in their 50s in trouble in the water.

Lynne, a mum-of-two, was later pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital for injuries with a third woman treated at the scene.

Speaking during at the start of the funeral mass, Rev Nigel Waught said that the family wished to thank the efforts of the Irish Coast Guard and the local sailing club that came to Lynne’s aid as well as her “wide circle of friends” for their support.

Speaking during the funeral mass, Kate Breen, principal at Ravenswell Primary School, described how it has been a “difficult week” for the students, staff and parents as a new term dawns without one if its teachers.

She said: “Lynne has been a teacher with us at Ravenswell for the last five years, she was at the heart of our special education team and worked closely with many children teaching the reader recovery programme.

“Never one to refuse a request, she also taught English as an additional language, Maths and the odd class when we needed her.”

She described Lynne as a “skilled and knowledgeable professional” who was so giving of her time and imparting her wisdom to those around her.

Ms Breen said: “She was always sharing resources and her time to help the pupils at Ravenswell and her colleagues. Staff who worked alongside Lynne have this week have said how she would literally hold them by the hand and guide them through any task they faced.

“Over the past week so many people across the school community have had a kind word to say about Lynne, but there are none more important than the words of the pupils:

‘Ms Freeman was the reason I could read a book. I loved her because she taught me how to read.

‘Because of her I got 9 out of 9.’

‘You always walked by with a smile and never got mad.’

Ms Breen added: “The children adored her and her way of teaching, and they flourished under her guidance and support.”

During the recent school closures due to Covid-19, Lynne was determined that no child would drop back in their progress, so she would call her pupils on the phone to help them complete their work and every week she dropped off workpacks.

Ms Breen concluded: “Lynne has been a trustworthy and valued friend to all of us at Ravenswell over the years and will leave a huge gap in our school community.

“We will miss her smile and distinctive laugh. Lynne you were a wonderful person and we miss you sorely.”

Lynne’s brother Andrew also spoke about his sister, who was the only daughter of Eric and the late Margaret Freeman.

He said: “Lynne was appreciative of what was around her and she seemed to have a knack of being able to make the most of it and enjoy it while it was happening.

“When you spoke to Lynne for any length of time you could tell she really enjoyed life.”

Andrew added that his sister loved the great outdoors.

“She loved to get out and about in the fresh air in this amazing country, she loved to walk and get out with the dogs.”

Following the mass, her remains were then brought to Redford Cemetery for burial.

