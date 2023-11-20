The Google Pixel 6a benefits from a discount that you shouldn’t miss for Black Friday Take advantage of Black Friday and the Google Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a benefits from a discount that you shouldn’t miss for Black Friday

If you’re looking for a 5G smartphone that offers features that go beyond its competitors, then take advantage of Black Friday and the Google Pixel 6a.

Google has become one of the world leaders in artificial intelligence management. All this know-how, resulting from many years of research, is found, of course, in the Google Pixel 6a which saw its price collapse by 23% during Black Friday on the famous online sales site Amazon . Thus, its initial price of 459 euros collapses to only 355.28 euros.

Indeed, the Google Pixel 6a puts artificial intelligence within everyone’s reach. The security of your personal data is taken to the next level. Added to this is a complete image editing solution that is impossible to achieve other than with the help of AI. The Google pixel 6a is also capable of instantly translating any text or chatting with any stranger from 48 languages.

Connoisseurs are enjoying the price of the Google Pixel 6a on this site during Black Friday!

Of course, artificial intelligence needs power and, for that, you need computing power. Google has therefore developed the Tensor octa-core microprocessor which is clocked at 2.8 GHz. To perfect security, it is supported by the specialized Titan M2 coprocessor. 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM complete the configuration.

An innovative image editing application would be nothing without the presence of a complete optical system that allows you to enjoy video shooting in 4K quality. Capture unforgettable moments with ultra-wide-angle, macro lenses and 7X digital zoom.

The image offered by the Google Pixel 6a is beautiful and detailed. The screen measures 6.1 inches and receives an OLED panel capable of displaying a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla 3.

It’s now or never to take advantage of the Google Pixel 6a, sold for only 370.21 euros by Amazon during Black Friday.