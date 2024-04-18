Why you should use a password manager: Google’s tricks to forget about them

Using complicated passwords is uncomfortable, but it is the most secure. Chrome allows you to manage them so you never have to remember them again.

The digitalization of many routine tasks is increasingly accelerating. In Spain, for example, even the administration is actively supporting this with proposals such as the My Citizen Folder application or being able to carry the electronic certificate on your mobile phone . But it is common in any area of ​​life now that we use apps to travel, to flirt or to work.

All of this greatly facilitates the management of certain tasks and processes, but it also implies a new scenario in which security takes on special relevance . The vast majority of these procedures require the use of a username and a password and, many people, in order not to forget them, use extremely weak ones , such as 0000 or 1234. Even simple variants of these such as 0001. These errors when creating passwords They are very common, and give rise to many problems. There are tips that we can follow if we want to create very long , secure, and easy-to-remember passwords, but many people still prefer not to do so.

One way to use complex passwords but not have to remember them is by using a password manager , which is like a password safe in which we put, in turn, another password. The advantage is that this last one is only one, and it can be complicated because we only have to remember one. In addition, it is sometimes possible to use other forms of identification, such as fingerprint or face unlock.

But these types of applications put off many users, who see them as complicated and even insecure. That is why an intermediate step is to use the manager that Google includes in all its Android phones and that synchronizes with Chrome , the default browser in most of them. This function comes standard and is very easy to use.

Manager on Android

All Android phones have a section in Settings that gives access to Google’s password manager. It is located in the Google section and then in Password Manager . In this section there is a search engine with the text Find passwords that is used for that, to locate the password for a specific service.

Additionally, if you click on the + icon on the right, you can include a new password for an online service or an application, entering the username, password and even a note in case we want to clarify. At the top right of this section is a gear icon that allows you to modify the settings of this function. One of the most important is to make the system ask if we want to save the password the first time we log in to a website or an app . In addition, it also allows you to log in automatically if we have already stored the password.

A feature that many people don’t know about is that Google can notify us if a specific password has been leaked . With this setting, the system will alert us if the password appears in a leaked database or on the black market for this type of hack, and will invite us to change it. We can also export the passwords to have them on another service or device, or import them if we have gone from using a third-party app to this Google gesture. Finally, if you want, you can add a shortcut to this function on the desktop, in case we use the password search a lot.

At the bottom of this section are the sites where we have voluntarily decided not to save passwords. For example, it is a good idea not to store some of the most critical ones, such as Google or bank accounts , in case there is a data leak, something that can happen in any service, unfortunately.

If you want extra security, you can use password encryption , which will require identification on our part every time one of these keys is going to be used. It is a more uncomfortable but much safer process, but we must keep in mind that it has its drawbacks, such as losing passwords if the phone is lost or broken.

Manager in Chrome

This access is also available in Chrome , Google’s web browser. On your mobile you just have to click on the three dots icon in the upper right corner and enter Settings, where there is an option called Password Manager . It will take us directly to the same section as before.

In the case of a desktop computer, it is also possible to use these passwords since if we have the same Google account on both they will be synchronized , which makes the use of this service much easier and more comfortable. In this case we have to open the program, click on the three dots icon in the upper right corner and enter Settings. The section that matters to us is the one called Autofill and passwords .

In this section you must enter the area called Google Password Manager . What opens is a list very similar to the one we have on Android. On the right side you can carry out a verification process to check if any of our passwords have been leaked. There is also the Configuration section in which we can set automatic access to the websites we have previously entered, we can ask us, or not, if we want to save the password or import and export them.

This service is not, by any means, one of the most advanced that exists, but as it is integrated as standard in the most used browser in Spain and in the operating system that reigns in our country, it is a very interesting use option for the consumer. half. In this way, we encourage people to stop using short and fragile passwords in favor of longer ones that we do not have to memorize because they are saved here or, if necessary, we can consult them to use on other devices.