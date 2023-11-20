Look no further: the Samsung Galaxy S23 is at the best price right here This one is particularly aggressive and concerns a legendary smartphone.

If the offers offered during Black Friday are numerous, this one is particularly aggressive and concerns a legendary smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a high-end 5G smartphone that usually costs euros. On the occasion of Black Friday , the famous online sales platform Rakuten is offering you the unique opportunity to purchase it at the crazy price of only 589 euros. This is a new product and comes with fast and free delivery.

Absolutely nothing is missing from the Samsung Galaxy S23. Its use is optimized by the Android one UI overlay which allows you to do everything as simply as possible, including making purchases with your mobile using Samsung Pay. Made from reinforced aluminum, the Galaxy S23 is strong and light. In addition, it is a smartphone that is submersible and insensitive to dust. Its unlocking is done by fingerprints or facial recognition.

We couldn’t hope for anything better than the 2nd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 microprocessor to orchestrate the Samsung Galaxy S23. Ultra-powerful, the chip has 8 cores clocked at 3.36 GHz. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage complete the configuration.

Interaction with your Galaxy S23 is done via a magnificent 6.1-inch touch screen which features an AMOLED 2X panel. The resolution thus reaches 2,340 x 1,080 pixels for absolutely perfect fluidity made possible by a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

What can we say about your shots, except that they reach 8K quality. For this, 3 rear cameras are at your disposal, supplemented by a facial lens and all optimized by image stabilizers.

How can you not succumb to this crazy offer offered by Rakuten for Black Friday, on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, sold for only 589 euros?