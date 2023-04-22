The future underwater: Fifish V-EVO, the high-end underwater drone

The advancement of technology has not only allowed us to explore space, but also the oceans. Underwater drones, such as Qysea’s Fifish V-EVO, offer us the opportunity to discover and study the seabed with a level of detail and ease that was not possible before. In this article we will explore the features and possibilities offered by this incredible underwater drone.

The Fifish V-EVO is a high-end underwater drone, equipped with a 166-degree wide-angle camera and 4K/60fps resolution. The drone is remotely controlled via a communications cable and handheld controller, allowing the operator to send commands and view real-time video from the camera via an app on their smartphone.

- Advertisement -

It is capable of submerging to a maximum depth of 100 meters thanks to its 100-meter long communications cable. The camera is supported in the dark depths by two 5,000-lumen 5,500K white LED lights. In addition, it has artificial intelligence-based image enhancement software that digitally filters out plankton and other suspended particles.

The Fifish V-EVO has six motors that allow its 360 degree omnidirectional mobility. This means that instead of just turning left and right and moving up and down, it can rotate on its own axis to face and move in any direction you want. Users can even use the app to make the drone automatically hover to keep a selected subject centered in the shot, get physically close to a subject, or maintain its current orientation against underwater currents.

It’s not just about capturing underwater images and video, it can also be equipped with additional remote control accessories such as a grappling arm, recovery hook or net patch kit. This makes it ideal for a variety of applications, from subsea infrastructure surveys, salvage work, biological sampling, or just exploring and having fun.

The Fifish V-EVO is designed to operate in a variety of extreme conditions, with the ability to perform in water temperatures ranging from -10 to 60 degrees Celsius. It can work mobile for about an hour on a single battery charge, or up to four hours if simply stationary.

- Advertisement -

Qysea’s Fifish V-EVO is a breakthrough in underwater exploration, offering the ability to easily and safely capture high-quality underwater images and video. The underwater drone is also highly versatile and can be equipped with accessories for a variety of applications, from scientific exploration to recovery work.

Technological innovation continues to break new ground in underwater exploration. The Fifish V-EVO is just one of many advancements being made in this field, and it’s exciting to think about what might become possible in the future. Perhaps in the not too distant future, we will be able to explore and study the mysteries of the ocean like never before.