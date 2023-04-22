iPhone Isolation mode manages to stop a zero-day attack

- Advertisement -

Nine months ago, Apple introduced a new “extreme” security feature called Isolation mode to help protect certain highly exposed users from targeted cyberattacks.

With Isolation lockdown mode on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, device functionality is limited to greatly reduce the “attack surface” of possible exploits and harden defenses.

Isolation mode seems to be working fine in real situations, as it recently stopped a major threat against vulnerable targets.

Citizen Lab has published a report in which he analyzes three zero-day exploits — that is, of which Apple was not aware — that affected the iOS 15 and 16 systems and that were used by the NSO Group to attack, among other possible targets, defenders of the Mexican human rights.

Fortunately, however, Isolation Mode came to the rescue, blocking one of the exploits used, according to the researchers, making it the first documented case in which the function prevents an attack.

When targets’ phones blocked the attack, they received a notification that Isolation mode had prevented unauthorized access to the Home app.



