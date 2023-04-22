Try this air fryer s’mores recipe – and one just won’t be enough

If you’re on the prowl for a quick and tasty snack then this recipe for air fryer s’mores is worth a go.

This recipe first caught our attention having been reshared on Facebook, with the original posted by another account on Instagram back in February.

Below we reveal the ingredients you’ll need and the method to follow to make air fryer s’mores in your best air fryer. We made just one s’more, but there will be plenty of remaining ingredients to make more – and having tasted it, you’ll want to do just that.

Air fryer s’mores recipe

The recipe and method we followed to make these air fryer s'mores was spot on.

Air fryer s’mores ingredients

To make one air fryer s’more, you’ll need:

2 sweetmeal biscuits

1 mallow

1 square of chocolate

Air fryer s’mores method

The method to make air fryer s’mores is super easy. We stuck to the temperature and timings set out in the original Instagram recipe by @hayleys.world.

We used the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 (opens in new tab) to make our s’mores. You won’t find a preset for making these, so we bumped up the default temperature from 338ºF/170ºC to 356ºF/180ºC and reduced the cooking time from 25 minutes to five minutes.

If you prefer the mallow to be less brown, then reduce the cooking duration by 30 seconds.

Step 1: Place one biscuit with one mallow on top into the drawer of your air fryer.

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

Step 2: Set the air fryer temperature to 356ºF/180ºC and the time to 5 minutes. Close the drawer and wait until the time is up.

Step 3: Open the drawer. Gently press one square of chocolate into the centre of the mallow. Cook at 356ºF/180ºC for a further minute.

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

Step 4: Remove the biscuit with melted mallow and chocolate from the air fryer with a silicone spatula. Place the second biscuit on top and gently sandwich together.

Enjoy!

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

Air fryer s’mores recipe verdict

We’re always on the lookout for treats and snacks to make in our air fryer, and this air fryer s’mores recipe certainly hit the spot.

The recipe from Instagram was super easy to follow, and with just three ingredients and no need for any measuring, you really can’t go wrong.

Although we made only one s’more to try out the recipe, the size of your air fryer is likely to enable you to make more – perhaps as many as half a dozen – so just adjust your ingredients accordingly.

We feel that the recipe is better suited to the basket style of air fryer, owing to the size and time it takes to make.

If you prefer your mallows gooey but not browned, then reduce the cooking time by 30 seconds.

Take care when removing the s’mores from the air fryer – despite being cooked for such a sort time, the high temperature will mean that both biscuit and mallow will be hot, so ensure you use silicone utensils (opens in new tab) to the s’more out of the basket.

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

We had tried making s’mores in the microwave many years ago, but the mallow didn’t puff up like a pillow, nor did it get that camp-fire tinge. However, in the air fryer we’ve seen success and will definitely be making these air fryer s’mores as a go-to treat more often.

If you’re still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?