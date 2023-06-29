The first details of what will be the first OnePlus folding mobile are filtered

- Advertisement -

The first leaks begin to emerge about the hardware that will integrate OnePlus’ first folding mobile phone, which is speculated to come to be called “OnePlus V Fold”.

With this long-awaited launch, OnePlus will become the next brand to enter the foldable mobile phone segment, generating a little more competition in the sector, taking into account that at the moment there are few models from other brands to choose from.

OnLeaks and MySmartPrice point out that the first OnePlus folding will come in book format, highlighting its 7.8″ internal screen at 2K resolution, also having a 6.3″ external screen, although both will have a refresh rate of 120Hz.



With the best processor of the moment

It is also noted that this model would carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as a processor, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In the photographic section, it points to a rear camera configuration with a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP telephoto camera, the zoom level being unknown.

The front cameras will be 32MP for the exterior screen, and 20MP for the interior screen, inserted in their respective perforations.

At the level of autonomy, they point to a 4800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, improving what is offered from Google and Samsung foldables.

At the system level there is talk of Android 13 with OxygenOS.

There are still many things to know

At the moment there are many data that remain to be known, although we can assume or speculate that the company will make use of the highest quality hardware resources, to go according to the chosen processor, that is, OLED screens, LPDDR5 memories and UFS 3.2 storage, although if they want to go further they could also go to UFS 4.0.

All this will be reflected in the price, without also counting on the hinge system that it will use, perhaps of its own development, to offer a longer duration over time.

The truth is that the company has to stand out in something for its first folding model with respect to what the rest of the companies that have already reached this segment have already been offering.

For now it is officially known that the launch will take place in the third quarter of this year. We will finally see if the leaks are fulfilled, although OnLeaks is a benchmark in the leaks of the characteristics of mobile models due to its high level of successes.

In any case, if people are starting to talk about this model, it means that something is brewing, which will encourage us to be more vigilant until the moment of its official presentation arrives, also considering that the presentations in these coming months will already point to its departure for the upcoming Christmas holidays.

More info/Image Credit: MySmartPrice