The Huawei Mate X3 will probably have an internal display with UTG protection

Android

Published on

By Abraham
Huawei has confirmed in recent days that the presentation of the new P60 series and the Mate X3 will be held in China on March 23 at 14:30 local time (07:30 in Italy).

A few more days, therefore, and we will be able to get to know not only the P60 and the P60 Pro, smartphones that will certainly do the photographic sector their strong pointbut also its new leaflet of which, at the moment, we only know that it will probably be equipped with satellite connectivity and which, as announced by Huawei in a teaser on Weibo, will be “light as a wing, solid as a rock”. In other words, slim yet sturdy and durable by adopting a Kunlun Glass for the front and rear, the same one that will protect the P60 Series.

It was to give us some further information on this foldable from Huawei Ross Younganalyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), according to which the Mate X3 will be the first leaflet of the Chinese company to use a display with UTG panel (Ultra This Glass) developed by Samsung. Basically one very thin protective glass plate with a thickness of 0.03mm.

Young also added some information on the size of the two displays that the Mate X3 will be equipped with: the internal one should have a 7.85-inch diagonal; the internal one, however, a 6.45-inch diagonal.

Huawei P50 Pocket: unveiled the specifications of the folding that challenges Z Flip3

