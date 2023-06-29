99Moto: company answers questions and reveals security practices for app users

A 99 disclosed some of the safety practices for the modality 99 Bike. In this sense, users will be able to assess transport with motorcyclists using more than 50 security tools available in the app. They can help protect partners and passengers before, during and after travel.

Another important detail is that the company revealed that more than 99.99% of the races carried out were finished without security incidents. As for technologies, some examples of functionalities include checking and validating registrations, in addition to trip sharing.