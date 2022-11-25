The Callisto Protocol gets horrifying trailer with real actors

Following the mold of the EA franchise, The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror in space, which promises to yield scary moments and a lot of tension. To make players even more anxious, the game won this week a new trailer in live-action, starring the actors who serve as the basis for the players.

Despite the fact that we are reaching the end of 2022, the video game industry can still surprise us with the launch of The Callisto Protocol, the first game from Striking Distance Studios and directed by Glen Schofield, creator of the Dead Space franchise.

On board the facility known as Black Iron Prison, located on Jupiter’s Moon Callisto, we follow the journey of one of the prisoners who tries to survive the horrors imposed by bloodthirsty creatures that dominated the other passengers and turned them into monsters.

Tension and fear are heightened to the nth degree through the dim lighting and tight corridors of the ship, all of which come to life through the portrayal of actor Josh Duhamel. Through previous trailers, we could see that the developers did a good job in transporting the actor’s features and expressions to the game and this is even more evident due to the new trailer.

In addition to Duhamel, the game also features Karen Fukuhara in the cast, Kimiko from The Boys series.

The Callisto Protocol will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on December 2nd of this year.

