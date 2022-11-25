Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftThe Callisto Protocol gets horrifying trailer with real actors

The Callisto Protocol gets horrifying trailer with real actors

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
The Callisto Protocol gets horrifying trailer with real actors
- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that we are reaching the end of 2022, the video game industry can still surprise us with the launch of The Callisto Protocol, the first game from Striking Distance Studios and directed by Glen Schofield, creator of the Dead Space franchise.

Following the mold of the EA franchise, The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror in space, which promises to yield scary moments and a lot of tension. To make players even more anxious, the game won this week a new trailer in live-action, starring the actors who serve as the basis for the players.

On board the facility known as Black Iron Prison, located on Jupiter’s Moon Callisto, we follow the journey of one of the prisoners who tries to survive the horrors imposed by bloodthirsty creatures that dominated the other passengers and turned them into monsters.

- Advertisement -

Tension and fear are heightened to the nth degree through the dim lighting and tight corridors of the ship, all of which come to life through the portrayal of actor Josh Duhamel. Through previous trailers, we could see that the developers did a good job in transporting the actor’s features and expressions to the game and this is even more evident due to the new trailer.

In addition to Duhamel, the game also features Karen Fukuhara in the cast, Kimiko from The Boys series.

The Callisto Protocol will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on December 2nd of this year.

So, looking forward to the launch?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

They sell the data of 487 million WhatsApp users

Through a platform commonly used by cybercriminals for the exchange of information and the...
Mobile

How to activate battery saving mode on Apple iPhone phones

Although some do not use it, possibly due to ignorance of the existence...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.