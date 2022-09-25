The best Twitter bots are at your service. Do you know them?

- Advertisement -

Talking about bots always requires a point. As when we talked about the limits of Twitter, where it was necessary to clarify from the outset that we were referring to the quantitative limitations imposed by the social network for the use of its s and functions, in this case it is essential to clarify that the bots we are talking about are not the ones used by Elon Musk to try to back down on Twitter purchase.

When talking about bots, in all cases, we are talking about more or less automated accounts, either to post spam, spread fake news, provide useful information or to respond to specific user needs. Those denounced by Musk are those dedicated to spam, disinformation and others, but the ones that interest us, for this article, are those that are useful (more or less, depending on the case), and therefore we think you may be interested.

- Advertisement -

So, and assuming that at this point in the article the legal teams of the Twitter board of directors and Elon Musk have already abandoned this reading, we can relax a bit and start talking about these very useful tools. Of course, before doing so, it is important to establish a difference between active and passive bots, that is, those that act in response to our actions, compared to those that do so autonomously. The latter usually publish information/content periodically or punctually in response to date and time, events, etc. The former, which are the ones that interest us now, will carry out their actions on demand.

Download Twitter Videos

This is undoubtedly one of the most desired features by many Twitter users, and it is that day by day, true gems are published on this social network. From advertisements from decades ago to statements by current figures, going through funny montages, videos of animals, etc., rare is the day that we do not give like to some audiovisual. However, Twitter does not offer the possibility of downloading them directly from the social network, either in its web interface or with its apps. The good news is that there are a significant number of bots that help you do it. Here are some of them:

Video Downloader Bot – @DownloaderBot

– @DownloaderBot DownloadBot – @DownloadBot

– @DownloadBot video downloader – @DownloadVid

In all cases, to use them, as you only have to reply to the message that contains the video (they also work with animated GIFs) quoting the bot you want to use (no need to write anything else). In this way, the bot will respond to your message with a tweet in which you will find a link from which you can download the video in question.

- Advertisement -

Screenshot of a tweet

It is true that operating systems have various tools to take screenshots, but if what we want is to capture an image of a specific tweet, the most comfortable option is to use a bot that does it for us. In this case I have also chosen three bots, but with different functions.

pikaso – @pikaso_me – The simplest of the three. You just have to post a reply to the tweet you want the screenshot of, with the text “@pikaso_me screenshot this” (without the quotes) and, as a reply to your message, you will get the screenshot.

– @pikaso_me – The simplest of the three. You just have to post a reply to the tweet you want the screenshot of, with the text “@pikaso_me screenshot this” (without the quotes) and, as a reply to your message, you will get the screenshot. Screenshot Bot – @_screenshoter – Its operation is similar to Pikaso, but in this case the bot supports several options. If we simply quote it in an answer, we will get a normal screenshot, if we type “@_screenshoter dark”, the screenshot will be in dark mode, and if we use “@_screenshoter all”, the bot will give us a screenshot of the whole conversation.

– @_screenshoter – Its operation is similar to Pikaso, but in this case the bot supports several options. If we simply quote it in an answer, we will get a normal screenshot, if we type “@_screenshoter dark”, the screenshot will be in dark mode, and if we use “@_screenshoter all”, the bot will give us a screenshot of the whole conversation. Screenshot Gurus – @ScreenshotGuru – I haven’t used it for a long time, since I don’t take screenshots, but at the time it has been my favorite option, for privacy. And it is that in this case, instead of a response to the tweet that we want to capture, what we will have to do is send a direct message to the bot, which will respond to us in the same way with the capture. In this way, “no one” will know that you have made such a capture.

Other cool features

- Advertisement -

Let’s see, then other Twitter bots that are also very practicaland that you will surely end up using at some point, if you have not already done so.

remember me bot – @RemembermeBot – This bot is a gem, which explains not so much its almost half a million followers, but above all its constant presence in replies to threads, interesting news messages, controversial content, etc. Project of the Argentine developer Francisco Induni, you can use this bot to remind you of a tweet at the time you indicate it (in a few hours, days, weeks, years… in short, whenever you want). Although its handling is quite simple, there are so many possibilities that, unlike the rest of the bots, in this case I recommend that you review your pinned tweetwhere you can see them all.

– @RemembermeBot – This bot is a gem, which explains not so much its almost half a million followers, but above all its constant presence in replies to threads, interesting news messages, controversial content, etc. Project of the Argentine developer Francisco Induni, you can use this bot to remind you of a tweet at the time you indicate it (in a few hours, days, weeks, years… in short, whenever you want). Although its handling is quite simple, there are so many possibilities that, unlike the rest of the bots, in this case I recommend that you review your pinned tweetwhere you can see them all. Thread Reader App – @threadreaderapp – Twitter threads are very, very interesting, but sometimes, due to their length, the format of tweet after tweet after tweet after tweet after tweet after tweet… is not remotely the most appropriate. This bot makes it substantially easier, by creating a website where you can read all the messages in the thread in a much more natural and fluid way. To use it, you will only have to quote the bot in a response to any of the messages that make up the thread, include the word “unroll” in said response, and in response the bot will send you a link to the web of the thread.

– @threadreaderapp – Twitter threads are very, very interesting, but sometimes, due to their length, the format of tweet after tweet after tweet after tweet after tweet after tweet… is not remotely the most appropriate. This bot makes it substantially easier, by creating a website where you can read all the messages in the thread in a much more natural and fluid way. To use it, you will only have to quote the bot in a response to any of the messages that make up the thread, include the word “unroll” in said response, and in response the bot will send you a link to the web of the thread. Search This Image – @SearchThisImage – Surely, on more than one occasion, you have seen a tweet that contained an image that you were familiar with, liked or that, for whatever reason, you wanted to know more about. To make it easier, quote this bot in a reply to the message containing the image, and in response, you’ll get a message with its origin, and another with similar images on Google.