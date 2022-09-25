The best mobile tennis games

- Advertisement -

One of the main advantages of today’s smartphones is that they have a large number of video to offer, both for Android and iOS users. You can find everything from great board games, interesting life simulators, a good catalog of fun local multiplayer and much more.

doesn’t have many notable titles, but on Android there are several that are worth it.

If you like sports, you will also find many mobile games: soccer, basketball… and even tennis, as we are going to show you today. In this article we will present a list of the most complete video games of this genre that you can get on Android and iOS. They offer many hours of fun and are well designed, the experience you will get will be positive.

– Tennis Champs (Season 3): the graphics are inspired by 90’s games, but they look great. For its part, the controls are intuitive and simple, but mastering them perfectly will take time, which makes this title more attractive and challenging. It’s not just about hitting the ball, you have to apply a good strategy.

– Stick Tennis: If simulation isn’t your thing, this game is for you. It has a very fast gameplay that will test your reflexes. As for the controls, they are well implemented and it is gratifying to use them on the screen because they are very comfortable.

– Virtua Tennis Challenge: an all-time classic featuring arcade-style tennis. It has the best of the console versions, which is a challenging learning curve that is very well balanced because it never loses the fun. It also has various fields and characters, each with unique abilities.

– Ultimate Tennis: This title has simulation as its central axis, the gameplay is deep, with various types of hits and a well thought-out control scheme. The most important thing in this title is time and positioning on the court to be able to make critical hits that overwhelm the rival.

– Timber Tennis: made to have fun, it leaves aside the simulation to propose a dizzying game where you have to have multiple powers such as fireballs, bombs, very fast balls, etc. The goal of this video game is that you have a good time, the games are fast, ideal for a moment of leisure.

– 3D Tennis: another game focused on simulation that has a complete range of blows that must be applied at the right moment to win the point against the opponent. 3D Tennis includes its own physics engine, which makes the rally rhythm real, the balance is very well achieved.