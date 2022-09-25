WhatsApp will stop working on these mobiles

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is constantly releasing updates to its application, both for iOS and Android, adding new features, such as the ones we've seen recently: the ability to choose who sees your profile picture or give users more time to delete published messages by mistake. It also prepares new features that will arrive in future updates, such as the recently discussed Voice States in the application.

WhatsApp will stop on iOS 12 and earlier versions of Apple’s mobile operating system

All improvements also mean that WhatsApp periodically updates the list of phones that are compatible with the instant messaging app. By including new features, the company cannot ensure the proper functioning of the application on operating systems with obsolete versions, or on very old devices.

For this reason, it also regularly updates the list of mobile phones compatible with WhatsApp, something that it usually does in the third quarter of the year and also at the beginning of each year. Now the company has announced new models that will no longer have support for WhatsApp, after the update of Apple’s mobile operating system, which has released the version of iOS 16 for all users in recent days.

As a consequence of this, WhatsApp will soon stop working on mobile phones with the iOS 12 operating system, an already obsolete version of the iPhone mobile software. This means that users who have an iPhone 5, iPhone 5C or a lower model will no longer have access to WhatsApp and will not be able to send messages, receive audio or share multimedia content.

As for Android users, WhatsApp can currently be used by all those who have a mobile phone with version 4.1 or higher of the mobile operating system developed by Google.

However, keep in mind that with the arrival of Android 13, WhatsApp may also soon update phones with the Android operating system that can use the application, so you will have to be vigilant.