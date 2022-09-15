The best PlayStation game emulators for Android

- Advertisement -

On there are a large number of that are used to play all kinds of titles no matter how old they are. Right now, one of the best and most sought after are Game Boy emulators, but that’s not all, as you also have at your disposal game emulators first level.

The PlayStation 1 was one of the most successful consoles in history, and best of all, you can relive those epic titles.

So, as far as PlayStation game emulators are concerned, there are only a few that measure up. Therefore, here we will tell you which are the best, those that have intuitive on-screen controls and a complete list of video games that will give you many hours of fun.

– DuckStation: It covers the basics like saving and loading games, compatibility with many games, and hardware controls. It also works with OpenGL and Vulkan, a scaler, a texture filter to optimize graphics, widescreen rendering, etc.

– EmuBox: It is one of the newest emulators, but it not only offers PlayStation titles, but also works with consoles such as the SNES, Nintendo DS and NES. You can save all the games you want, the tricks will work without problems, compatibility with controls, among others.

– ePSXe: its strong point is that it is one of the most stable, there will be no problem with the mobile model you have. It has customizable controls, split-screen mode, data saving and loading, and OpenGL-enhanced graphics.

– FPse: The most remarkable thing is that many sections can be customized to suit your tastes. It has many advanced options to adapt the games to the performance of the mobile without problems. It should be mentioned that the graphics can be improved, as can the gameplay of each title.

– RetroArch: It has multiplatform support, which means that it is compatible with a huge number of systems. An advantage is that it is very intuitive, the most important options are always at hand to facilitate each task.