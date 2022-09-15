Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: Anchor Pointer, Chloe Puzzle Game and more

Almost a new weekend and we start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.
In search of the lost app, informing you of free apps and games in the App Store
Anchor Pointer
A simple and very useful app due to its simplicity. Once Anchor Point is downloaded and opened, just tap the add anchor button to pinpoint your location and attach a name and icon.
The location will be stored in your personal list where you can also share it with your friends. When you want to return to your anchor point, just follow the compass or view directions on the built-in map. It is compatible with iOS exclusively. App valued at €6.99.
Chloe Puzzle Game
Help Chloe and Bunny reach their red targets safely in this puzzle craft. The game includes 72 puzzles, each with its own unique design and logic.
- Advertisement -
Don’t let the cute and charming images fool you, each level varies in difficulty and increases quickly. Each level comes with only one hint, so use it wisely. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
RGB Keyboard
- Advertisement -
RBG keyboard adds some sparkle and shine to your keyboard so you can text in style.
Offers customizable animated keyboard lighting, auto-correction, suggestions, and over 10 different languages to choose. The app includes a quick tutorial to help you set it up. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 1.99 euros.
Free apps and games for everyone, My luv for couples
My Luv is a beautiful yet simple app dedicated to your partner. It allows you to count down the big events of your relationshipbe it the day they met or their wedding anniversary.
Each event can include a short description and a photo. As the days of the event approach, you will receive a notification to make sure you don’t miss out. You can also monitor events through a screen widget lock. App valued at €3.99. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, create widgets using scripts
ScriptWidget makes it easy to build widgets using JavaScript. The in-app engine offers many APIs so you can transform JSX style into JavaScript. There are 14 templates to choose from to help you get started.
The app allows you to edit the templates to fully design your own custom widgets. There is a marketplace within the app where you can share your widgets. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.