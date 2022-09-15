Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: Anchor Pointer, Chloe Puzzle Game and more

Search

Offers customizable animated keyboard lighting, auto-correction, suggestions, and over 10 different languages to choose. The app includes a quick tutorial to help you set it up. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 1.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, My luv for couples

My Luv is a beautiful yet simple app dedicated to your partner. It allows you to count down the big events of your relationshipbe it the day they met or their wedding anniversary.

Each event can include a short description and a photo. As the days of the event approach, you will receive a notification to make sure you don’t miss out. You can also monitor events through a screen widget lock. App valued at €3.99. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, create widgets using scripts

ScriptWidget makes it easy to build widgets using JavaScript. The in-app engine offers many APIs so you can transform JSX style into JavaScript. There are 14 templates to choose from to help you get started.

The app allows you to edit the templates to fully design your own custom widgets. There is a marketplace within the app where you can share your widgets. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).

Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may change after publication.

