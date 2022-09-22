The best music players for Android mobiles (2022)

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those people who loves to download songs and albums to save them on your mobile, offers you a large number of competent options that do an excellent job. To begin with, you have at your disposal multiple apps to play . But that’s not all, since you can go further and get hold of any of the Music that gives you the functions you need

There are many options available to audiophiles, from dedicated streaming platforms to local systems.

In the Google Play Store you will find hundreds of music players, so it is quite a problem to find that application that really meets your expectations. To save you that great work, here we will give a list of the best that you will find in this field in 2022. They have very useful tools, they will be unconditional allies of your favorite music.

– Neutron Music Player: It has an internal 32 and 64 bit audio engine regardless of the platform on which you run the app. It offers support for audio codecs, a parametric equalizer and a balanced playback of each track so that the volume does not vary when you change the song.

– USB Audio Player PRO: its strong point is that it has support for a USB audio DAC and HiRes sound chips. This, in turn, provides a basis for working at any resolution and sample rate. As for local file support, it works with 32bit/768kHz.

– Onkyo HF Player: the quality of this application is that the range of support is one of the best when it comes to music players. It has the ability to play DSD files, something very rare today. It can also output hi-res with FLAC and WAV files, so using a DAC is best.

– HiBy Music: It is intended to reproduce high-fidelity audio without any loss. To do this, it has great support that supports DSD (DSF, DFF, DST), ISO, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, M4A, AAC, MP3 and Ogg Vorbis. To this we must add that it reproduces ISO images without any problem.

– Poweramp: We arrive at one of the most complete players in the Play Store. With this app you can import HTTP sequences from platforms like Digitally Imported. In addition, it is compatible with Android Auto, Chromecast and Google Assistant. It should also be noted that the equalizer is very complete, first class.