AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, a beast with liquid cooling

Already There are only a few days left for the arrival on the market of the first integrated Ryzen 7000 series, the new generation of AMD CPUs that were presented at the end of August, and with which the technology intends to make it very difficult for Raptor Lake, which, except for surprise, will see the light as soon as next week. This generation will not only mean the jump to the Zen 4 architecture, but also the exclusive commitment to DDR5 memory, in a clear sign that AMD wants these new integrated ones to fight head to head with Intel in the performance arena.

In this first phase, there will be four chips that will reach the market, they are the following:

Ryzen 5 7600X: It has 6 cores and 12 threads running at 4.7 GHz-5.3 GHz, normal and turbo mode, adds 32 MB of L3 cache and 6 MB of L2 cache and has a TDP of 105 watts.

Ryzen 7 7700X: This processor has 8 cores and 16 threads running at 4.5 GHz-5.4 GHz, normal and turbo mode, it has 32 MB of L3 cache and 8 MB of L2 cache and its TDP is 105 watts.

Ryzen 9 7900X: It has 12 cores and 24 threads at 4.7 GHz-5.6 GHz, normal and turbo mode, it has 64 MB of L3 cache and 12 MB of L2 cache, and its TDP is 170 watts.

Ryzen 9 : It has 16 cores and 32 threads at 4.5 GHz-5.7 GHz, normal and turbo mode, has 64 MB of L3 cache and 16 MB of L2 cache and has a TDP of 170 watts.

Although all four are very interesting integrated, it is inevitable that, as happens in each new generation of any technological component, much of the interest falls directly on its top of the range, in this case the Ryzen 9 7950X which, with its 16 cores and 32 threads, and its up to 5.7 gigahertz in turbo mode, promises to be a great flagship of this generation. And so that expectations do not fall, but rather the opposite, today we have learned about some surprising performance tests.

And it is that, while waiting for the processors to begin to reach amateurs and professionals of the overclockwhich will push this new generation to the limit, in tests that would have been carried out by AMD itself and of which we can find results in HWBOT (you will find the links in each of the records), the Ryzen 9 7950X has already been able to grab four gold medals for desktop processors in various performance tests, with the extra that, in addition, it did so using standard liquid cooling AIO solutions (280 millimeters), that is, these results can be reproduced by any user, even more so, thanks to the fact that it is indicated with which components these results have been obtained. These are the four records of this new processor:

40,498 in Cinebench R23 nT with a Ryzen 9 7950X at 5.4GHz and all cores active, using 280mm AIO liquid cooler, motherboard ASROCK X670E Taichi and 32GB of memory Kingston DDR5.

15,771 in Cinebench R20 nT with a Ryzen 9 7950X at 5.35GHz and all cores active, using 280mm AIO liquid cooler, motherboard GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Master and 32GB of memory G.SKILL DDR5.

6,900 in Cinebench R15 nT with a Ryzen 9 7950X at 5.5GHz and all cores active, using 280mm AIO liquid cooler, motherboard ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero and 16GB of memory G.SKILL DDR5.

228,992 MIPS in 7-Zip with a Ryzen 9 7950X at 5.45GHz and all cores active, using 280mm AIO liquid cooler, motherboard MSI MEG X670E ACE and 32GB of memory Corsair DDR5.

As you can see, the first three records have been obtained with CineBench R23, R20 and R15 respectively. The fourth, meanwhile, carried out with the popular file compressor 7-Zip.

If you don’t know HWBOT and you access the links to see the results, you must take into account a very important point, yes. When reviewing the “Ranking position” section, you will see that on the one hand there is talk of the WR RANK, and on the other hand of the GLOBAL 16X CPU RANK, and that the Ryzen 9 7950X has obtained the first position in the second, but not in the first. This is quickly explained if you access any of the rankings of the WR RANK category, and it is that in the positions above the top of the range of the Ryzen 7000 series, you will only find AMD Threadripper and EPYC, as well as Intel Xeon, with the Ryzen 9 7950X being the first desktop chip on the chart.

With these results, AMD scores a very good goal, demonstrating that the top-of-the-range performance of its new generation of desktop CPUs it is not going to make it easy for Intel. Now, of course, the ball is in the court of the Intel Core i9-13900KS, a chip that according to Intel could reach 6 gigahertz from the factory, and that could go up to eight with overclocking.