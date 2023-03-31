The best mobile Internet connections in Spain

The speed of mobile Internet connection is increasingly important in our day to day, so it is important to know which company is capable of offering the best access today.



In 2022, users of the nPerf Speed ​​Test mobile application performed more than 193,000 mobile Internet connection tests in Spain with the five main operators in the country. What is the fastest operator? In this article, we will analyze the results of the nPerf Speed ​​Test report and find out which is the fastest mobile operator in Spain in 2022.

The results of the nPerf Speed ​​Test

According to the nPerf Speed ​​Test report, Movistar has provided the fastest Internet connections overall in 2022, both download and upload, with an average download speed close to 65 Mb/s and an average upload speed of more than 16Mb/s. Orange is in second place with an average download speed of 49 Mb/s. Regarding upload connections, Orange is the second with more than 13 Mb/s.

Browsing performance and latency

Movistar ranks first in terms of browsing features, indicating that its customers experience faster and more efficient browsing overall. Regarding latency, DIGI and Vodafone are the best positioned. Latency refers to the time it takes for a data packet to travel from the user’s device to the server and vice versa. Lower latency means a faster connection and a better online experience.

Streaming features

Movistar shares first place with DIGI in terms of streaming services. The nPerf streaming test measures the quality of video viewing on YouTube and takes into account the quality of the network between the user and the YouTube servers. If the ratio of video length to overall reading time tends towards 1, then the performance rate will tend towards 100%. Movistar and DIGI have a performance rate close to 90%, which indicates a good quality of video viewing on YouTube.

The benefits in 5G

In 5G, the scores are tighter between Vodafone, Orange and Movistar. Vodafone has offered the highest average 5G download speed in Spain with 177 Mb/s, followed by Movistar with 143 Mb/s and Orange with 134 Mb/s. However, in general, the benefits in 5G are similar between the three operators.

What does this mean for consumers?

The results of the nPerf Speed ​​Test report are important to consumers looking for the best mobile Internet connection. It is important to take into account that the results may vary depending on the geographical location, the type of device and other factors, which is why they offer more detailed reports on their page nperf.com, from where it is also possible to download the files of fixed connections 2022 and Connections mobiles 2022.