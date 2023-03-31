Galaxy A04s gets updated with One UI 5.1 and March 2023 security patch

After releasing the update with One UI 5.1 for its high-end devices and premium mid-range devices, Samsung turns its attention to more affordable mid-range and entry-level cell phones. Now, the Galaxy A04s has been awarded the new version of the South Korean interface and the March Android security package in Europe.

Latest update for Galaxy A04s has firmware version A047FXXU2CWBHbringing One UI 5.1 and the March 2023 Android security patch, which brings several fixes to privacy and security vulnerabilities, as well as general system performance and stability improvements. - Advertisement - It is worth noting that distribution has started in Europe and will reach the European continent soon. In the next few days it will reach more regions, but there is still no forecast for Europe to be contemplated.

If you have the Galaxy A04s and want to check if the update with One UI 5.1 is already available for you, just go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. One UI 5.1 was released along with the Galaxy S23 line and brings several improvements to native apps. In the Camera, the user can quickly choose which color tone to take a selfie, while the Gallery brings new gesture commands and options for editing. There are also more battery and dynamic weather widgets.

Technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with drop notch and 90 Hz rate

Exynos 850 Platform

GPU Mali-G52 MP1

4 GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G dual-SIM connection, USB-C, P2, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint scanner

5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Dimensions: 164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 195 grams