Netflix, the basic plan with ads arrives on the Apple TV set-top box

Its super cheap plan with advertising content was launched in November 2022, but not all devices were supported right away and for many months nothing changed. Among them was none other than the Apple TV set-top box manufactured by the company of the same name. On that occasion, Netflix did not provide precise plans, limiting itself to a generic one “Coming soon”but now the wait is finally over.

The confirmation comes through a statement released to Techcrunch following the first warnings that appeared on Reddit. Previously Apple TV users were unable to access the basic tier and were prompted to upgrade to Netflix’s more expensive plans or try using a different device.