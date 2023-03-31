5G News
Netflix, the basic plan with ads arrives on the Apple TV set-top box

Published on

By Abraham
Its super cheap plan with advertising content was launched in November 2022, but not all devices were supported right away and for many months nothing changed. Among them was none other than the Apple TV set-top box manufactured by the company of the same name. On that occasion, Netflix did not provide precise plans, limiting itself to a generic one “Coming soon”but now the wait is finally over.

The confirmation comes through a statement released to Techcrunch following the first warnings that appeared on Reddit. Previously Apple TV users were unable to access the basic tier and were prompted to upgrade to Netflix’s more expensive plans or try using a different device.

The basic plan is offered in Italy at 5.49 euros per month and allows you to use the service with video quality limited to HD 720p. Among other limitations, it is also not possible to download any content for offline viewing and a small number of content, approximately 5-10%, may not be available due to licensing issues. Ads are offered at a rate of 4 or 5 posts every hour and last on average between 15 and 30 seconds.

Despite the company’s initial enthusiasm, in reality the ad-supported plan hasn’t met with the desired success, with several analyst firms reporting under 10% adherence after the first month of availability. Please note that there are currently other devices not yet supported by the basic plan with ads, namely Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, PlayStation 3 and the Netflix app for Windows.

