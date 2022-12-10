The best free series you can watch on YouTube

- Advertisement -

In the midst of the so-called “Streaming Wars”, with multiple audiovisual content platforms fighting to attract subscribers with their paid content, there is still room to enjoy series available completely free of charge on the YouTube platform.

El Santo, Alf, The Great American Hero or Andromeda are proper names that have achieved great popularity on television in recent decades.

Some of them are more modern, with barely ten years since the broadcast of their first episode, while others come from the 60s and 80sbut in all cases these are series with characters or locations that achieved great popularity and, in some cases, have served as an influence for very notorious movies and series today.

-“21 Jump Street”: With more than a hundred episodes available, this youth crime series marked the beginning of popularity for the incombustible Johnny Depp.

-“Alf”: One of the family’s favorite aliens, integrated as one more (or almost) in the typical American sitcom family home from the late 80s, has practically all its episodes in Spanish.

-“Andromeda, combat spaceship”: Along the lines of the mythical “Star Trek”, the ship that gives the series its title (with more than a hundred episodes available in Spanish) allows you to share the adventures of its crew after going through a black hole that transports them 300 years in the future.

-“Eerie, Indiana”: Nobody believes the young protagonist of this series when he proclaims that the town where he lives, Eerie, in the state of Indiana, is the center of the strangeness of the United States. Although this series had only one season of 19 episodes between 1991 and 1992, it caused a great impact due to its plots full of all kinds of mysteries with a trace that can be perceived, without going any further, in the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

-“The Great American Hero”: A suit provided by aliens that endowed its clumsy protagonist with extraordinary powers that he was not always able to control (starting with the ability to fly) and that found his particular “kryptonite” in the color red. A delicious series with more than 40 episodes available in Spanish to bring back the after-dinner fun of the 80s.

-The prisoner: One of the most surreal series (and which has even been honored in an episode of “The Simpsons”) about a secret agent, Number 6, who gives up working for the British Government during the Cold War, is kidnapped and held in a mysterious town (La Villa) where the dreamlike, the fantascientific, the futuristic (for the conception of the late 60s, when it was released) and the dystopian mix in the protagonist’s search for freedom and to discover his identity from Number 1, the mastermind behind his strange captivity.

-“The Saint”: The sophisticated Simon Templar, under the incarnation of a Roger Moore who would later play James Bond in the cinema, assumes in this series the identity of multiple characters from the saints to run his adventures in this sixties series that adapts the novels by Leslie Charteris that, Like modern Robin Hood, he steals from thieves and criminals and defends beautiful women, always leaving as a distinctive mark a card with the recognizable icon of the silhouette of a stick figure with a halo on his head, a halo that also appeared on his head. of the actor at the beginning of the episodes, with more than a hundred of the first stage (in black and white) available in Spanish.

-“Highlander: The Immortals”: Few series can boast of having music by the British group Queen, a musical background inherited from the eponymous film that recounted the struggle to make the opponent’s head roll by a group of immortal men. “There can only be one left” but in this case there are six seasons available in Spanish.

-“Line of Duty”: Excellent British series, produced by the BBC starting in 2012 (there are six seasons of six episodes each), whose plot shows the ins and outs of the fight against police corruption with a plot that is always loaded with tension and with high-level performances.