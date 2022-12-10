Evernote: Access your notes offline from the app

- Advertisement -

Now, the well-known application for managing notes and tasks, Evernote comes with news these days regarding the new function called “offline notes”. As the suggestive name indicates, everyone who has the app will be able to access their notes by downloading the content (Of course, after the paid subscription) and allowing access from the Evernote application even if they do not have a Wi-Fi or mobile connection.

Evernote makes offline notes available to subscribers

According to Evernote, This new feature gives users enormous efficiency to “browse through their thoughts, ideas and projects” even if you don’t have the possibility to connect to any network. Long ago, Evernote only had the function of saving data in each note that allowed it to be kept in the temporary cache.

Now with this new feature, users who decide to have the notes will also be able to download them to enter when they decide, even without connection. Meanwhile, the Evernote mobile app will save your notes to access anytime. The app also covers a few different options in case you want to download individual notes or entire notebooks in case offline editing is required.

Of course, in the first place, the changes that occur when the phone does not have an Internet connection will be reflected when it finally has a connection. All edits will be synced to the cloud if the device gets internet connection.

In the words of those in charge of the app, it was commented that the new function of Offline Notes allows users with a paid Evernote subscription to access their most important notes offline on their mobile. Now it will be possible to speed up the information that the user wants to protect, but at the same time have it directly at hand from their device, “even when there is no Wi-Fi, without having to download the entire notebook”.

Access notes offline

In case you need any note available offline, you just have to swipe to the left on your screen in the list of notes and then touch the green button that indicates download. Even now you also have available the “Offline” tab located in the sidebar of the app. Through it you can filter content from a single site. Although you really should be clear that the feature does or does need to have the paid subscription to Evernote.

Just a month ago, the application had its respective update for iOS along with the support of widgets on the iPhone lock screen. Evernote on iPhone and iPad can found for free in the app store. You can also find out how and how much the paid subscription costs by going to the official Evernote website.