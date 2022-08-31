Moto E22s: Motorola’s cheap mobile has a 90 Hz screen and a lot of battery

Motorola has made a new entry-level mobile official, the Motorcycle , a slightly reduced version of the Moto E32s from May, but with a quite different design. The terminal has more in common with the latest modest Moto G than with last year’s Moto E20.

We have a new and simple Motorola in the area. Its name is Moto E22s and with Helio G37, big and display at 90hzwill try to capture your attention with its price as its main asset, being below 200 euros.

- Advertisement -

Technical sheet of the Moto E22s

Motorcycle E22s Screen - Advertisement - LCD 6.5″

HD+

90Hz Dimensions and weight 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm

185g - Advertisement - Processor Helium G37 RAM 4GB Storage Chrome for Android: How to do a security check to see if you are protected 64GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 8MP Rear camera 16MP

2MP bokeh Drums 5,000mAh

10W load Operating system android 12 connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

jack Others Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon side fingerprint reader

water repellent design Price From €159.99

Cheap, but with a 90 Hz screen

Motorola is one of the brands that wants to make sure it has a mobile for absolutely any combination of components and price imaginable, something for which it has an army of models in its Moto G and Moto E series. This last regiment has just been joined now the Moto E22sa new entry-level mobile.

The Moto E22s is a mobile with the MediaTek Helium G37 on board, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded with a MicroSD card if they fell short. The terminal has a design similar to the latest releases from Motorola, with the cameras integrated into the body instead of being in a separate module.

The Moto E22s screen is made up of a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution that stands out for bringing the refresh rate up to 90 Hz. In addition, the front camera is perforated in the center instead of in a notch.

This front camera is 8 megapixels, while behind the Moto E22s bets on a dual camera with 16 megapixel main sensor and an additional 2-megapixel sensor to support portrait mode.

The terminal has a large battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh However, it does not have a fast charge (it is a standard 10W charge). The fingerprint reader is not missing -on one side- and it goes on sale with Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX light layer on top. The mobile has protection against splashes.

Versions and prices of the Moto E22s

The Moto E22s is on its way to various European markets without specifying for a price that will start from €159.99 for its only 4+64 GB version. The terminal is available in two colors: black and blue.

More information | Motorola