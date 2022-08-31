The unexpected solution for the Internet to reach the whole house without using WiFi

It will not be the first or the last time that we have had to perform miracles to bring the Internet connection to the entire . Although, it is not always as good as it should be, no matter how good the repeaters are or the connection we have contrada. However, now we can have a device that will allow us to create an Ethernet network throughout the house without problems.

It is clear that using wireless systems with WiFi is much easier and more comfortable for any user. Although, it is likely that many of us prefer to have our Smart TV, console or computer connected by cable, so that you do not have any type of problem in terms of connection speed, or even stability problems. For this reason, we will tell you what is the unexpected that uses coaxial cables that we can get to use on our own. Use coaxial cabling to get Internet A large part of Spanish homes have some type of cable installation on their walls with which you can have a television signal. And all this thanks to coaxial cabling. Well, now with the arrival of a specific device, we can use an adapter With which we will be able to take advantage of that same installation, but to provide Internet to every corner of our home, even if the WiFi connection does not arrive. Basically, the main objective of this type of adapters, as is the case with the ASUS MA-25 device, is that we can create a 2.5 GbE Ethernet network using the coaxial cabling that is used, for example, for television installations or that used by the different cable operators in homes in Spain.

Therefore, if there are already TV connections in our house, it will not be necessary to run an Ethernet cable in order to expand the wired network. And it is that, for example, with the adapter ASUS MA-25, which uses the MoCA (Multimedia over Coax Alliance) protocol, we will be lucky enough to create a local network using this type of cable. Although, this type of adapters, which are usually small black boxes, work in the same way, varying the sockets for coaxial cable they have.

What drawbacks does it have?

As much as we have seen the great advantage that it offers us, especially if the WiFi connection does not manage to give us Internet in every corner of our house, the truth is that it also has a series of weak points. More than anything, if we stop to look at Spanish homes, we must bear in mind that, although a large majority do have the desired installation, the truth is that not all houses are ready to get to use these types of devices.

More than anything, because for it to work correctly and without performance failures, we will need to have direct wiring. This will depend on whether amplifiers, signal splitters have been used… to have taken the television signal to different points of the house. And not only this, but, in order to make a network work, two devices will be needed. Basically, because while one is connected to the router, the other will have to be able to communicate with the various devices on the network.