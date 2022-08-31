Custom Xbox Series S is the result of the brand’s partnership with Glass Animals

The Xbox Series S will have a custom version of the Pac-Man World Re-Pac game thanks to a partnership with glass animals. In addition, interested fans will have a chance to win such a model and all they need to do to enter is to retweet the official post about the console on Twitter.
It is also necessary to include the hashtag #PacManXboxSweepstakes and that’s it, it will be in the running, which should last between August 30th and September 19th. The initiative is one of several new features that Microsoft has been bringing, such as the new Elite controller, announced at Gamescom and recent visual changes to the system interface of its consoles.
Pac-Man World Re-Pac, in turn, is a game that reinvents the classic franchise with a new style of gameplay, now being a 3D action and adventure game, in addition to showing a revamped version of the protagonist and characters. little ghosts. Fans had the opportunity to check out samples of the game in the US.
This title should make up the Summer Spotlight 2022, which has already started and consists of the release of games for Xbox on a constant basis. Currently, there are 75 games released for the two Series line consoles and this should continue until September 5th. As for the customized model, there is no information about possible sale of the product.
Here at TechSmart, we’ve already posted about the upcoming Games With Gold games in September, among many other news about Microsoft’s consoles. To stay informed, stay tuned to our website and comment here what you think of the look of the new Pac-Man-themed custom model.