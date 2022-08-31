Custom Xbox Series S is the result of the brand’s partnership with Glass Animals

The Xbox Series S will have a version of the Pac-Man World Re-Pac game thanks to a partnership with . In addition, interested fans will have a chance to win such a model and all they need to do to enter is to retweet the official post about the console on Twitter.

It is also necessary to include the hashtag #PacManXboxSweepstakes and that’s it, it will be in the running, which should last between August 30th and September 19th. The initiative is one of several new features that Microsoft has been bringing, such as the new Elite controller, announced at Gamescom and recent visual changes to the system interface of its consoles.