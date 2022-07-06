The best apps to edit videos with your mobile

- Advertisement -

When buying a new mobile, one of the main requirements for most users is that it can take good videos and photos, especially since this type of content is a pillar of social networks.

Some apps have the ability to perform basic editing very competently and with good results.

But not only do you have to look at the specifications of the device, but in addition to having a good camera, it is essential to have one of the best video editing appswhich will help to get the most out of the creations we make.

In this list of recommended apps you will find everything you need to be able to edit your video at will. The best thing is that they are intuitive applications, it won’t become a problem to use them even if you don’t have previous knowledge.

– Action Director Video Editor: has the necessary tools to make the video the way you want it. You can import clips, edit them, add text, use slow motion, and more. In addition, a great quality that it has is that it supports 4K video.

–Adobe Premiere Rush: We have come to a new and good app, it has what it takes to succeed. It offers multi-clip timelines, cloud sync, and advanced editing tools. You can be sure that your video will be as you imagine it.

– CapCut: it is basic and effective, it is aimed at the public that constantly uses TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts, it specializes in short-form video. It has hundreds of filters and templates, frame editing, slow motion support, etc. Capcut was one of the most downloaded apps in the world last year.

[mb_related_posts2]

– FilmoraGo: Currently, it is one of the best video editing apps. It does all the basics like trimming and cutting, rendering, reverse playback, cross video, transitions, music, slow motion and more. It is very complete and easy to use, it is worth taking a look.

– Funimate Video Editor: It is one of the most popular, since it has simple and effective options. The editing process is a simple step-by-step, perfect for modifying small clips that are no more than a minute long.

– InShot: Its strength is the filters for videos because it has an extensive list with hundreds of effects. But that’s not all, it’s in the ability to modify the timeline, trim, add music, add fade effects, among other things.